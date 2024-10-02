Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth wants to scale up the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000 to ensure businesses' compliance with labour laws.
The expansion, planned for the medium-term expenditure framework period, will enhance the department's ability to conduct thorough audits and inspections across the country, she said.
Since assuming office in July, she said efforts to ensure adherence to employment laws across all nine provinces through high impact blitz inspections have been intensified in partnership with the department of home affairs, the bargaining council of the hospitality sector and law enforcement agencies, including the police and the Hawks.
The Western Cape led with the highest number of inspections, totalling 809. Gauteng followed with 764 inspections and KwaZulu-Natal with 535. Inspections were also carried out in the North West (217), Eastern Cape (82), Free State (69) and Mpumalanga (59).
The teams are verifying compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Unemployment Insurance Act and Employment Services Act, which also addresses the employment of foreigners.
“Our inspections have revealed instances of non-compliance, including underpayment of wages, unlawful deductions and inadequate health and safety measures,“ said Meth.
“To date we have enforced monetary corrections totalling more than R10m, compelling employers to rectify the violations and honour their obligations to their employees.
“Employers found in violation are issued compliance orders with clear deadlines for corrective action.”
TimesLIVE
Labour inspectorate: Plan is to grow team from 2,000 to 20,000
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth wants to scale up the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000 to ensure businesses' compliance with labour laws.
The expansion, planned for the medium-term expenditure framework period, will enhance the department's ability to conduct thorough audits and inspections across the country, she said.
Since assuming office in July, she said efforts to ensure adherence to employment laws across all nine provinces through high impact blitz inspections have been intensified in partnership with the department of home affairs, the bargaining council of the hospitality sector and law enforcement agencies, including the police and the Hawks.
The Western Cape led with the highest number of inspections, totalling 809. Gauteng followed with 764 inspections and KwaZulu-Natal with 535. Inspections were also carried out in the North West (217), Eastern Cape (82), Free State (69) and Mpumalanga (59).
The teams are verifying compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Unemployment Insurance Act and Employment Services Act, which also addresses the employment of foreigners.
“Our inspections have revealed instances of non-compliance, including underpayment of wages, unlawful deductions and inadequate health and safety measures,“ said Meth.
“To date we have enforced monetary corrections totalling more than R10m, compelling employers to rectify the violations and honour their obligations to their employees.
“Employers found in violation are issued compliance orders with clear deadlines for corrective action.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tough pay talks are looming for government
‘It is a tough job but the best we can get’: restaurant workers
Restaurant raids expose dark underbelly
Tang restaurant reveals waitrons' wages, claps back at government raid
Labour experts say 'exploited' restaurant staff owed more R1.3m in wages can fight back
'It's false' — Ocean Basket slams labour department claims that staff are underpaid at Menlyn franchise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos