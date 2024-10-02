Politics

Labour inspectorate: Plan is to grow team from 2,000 to 20,000

02 October 2024 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth says inspections of businesses have revealed instances of non-compliance, including underpayment of wages, unlawful deductions and inadequate health and safety measures. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth wants to scale up the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000 to ensure businesses' compliance with labour laws.

The expansion, planned for the medium-term expenditure framework period, will enhance the department's ability to conduct thorough audits and inspections across the country, she said.

Since assuming office in July, she said efforts to ensure adherence to employment laws across all nine provinces through high impact blitz inspections have been intensified in partnership with the department of home affairs, the bargaining council of the hospitality sector and law enforcement agencies, including the police and the Hawks.

The Western Cape led with the highest number of inspections, totalling 809. Gauteng followed with 764 inspections and KwaZulu-Natal with 535. Inspections were also carried out in the North West (217), Eastern Cape (82), Free State (69) and Mpumalanga (59).

The teams are verifying compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Unemployment Insurance Act and Employment Services Act, which also addresses the employment of foreigners.

“Our inspections have revealed instances of non-compliance, including underpayment of wages, unlawful deductions and inadequate health and safety measures,“ said Meth.

“To date we have enforced monetary corrections totalling more than R10m, compelling employers to rectify the violations and honour their obligations to their employees.

“Employers found in violation are issued compliance orders with clear deadlines for corrective action.”

TimesLIVE

