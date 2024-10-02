Politics

LISTEN | A new sheriff in town: top cop Senzo Mchunu says he's shifting gear

02 October 2024 - 16:43
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ministry of police, led by minister Senzo Mchunu, had an engagement in Gqeberha aimed at addressing crime issues raised by community members and community policing forums.
The ministry of police, led by minister Senzo Mchunu, had an engagement in Gqeberha aimed at addressing crime issues raised by community members and community policing forums.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Two months after taking office, the new sheriff in town Senzo Mchunu says police are upping the standard of policing and criminals “must surrender or be made to surrender”.

He was asked about community concerns regarding the fight against crime and criminal dockets piling up.

“It's time to dust off those dockets, to move up a gear,” he said. 

“South Africa is in a new era. We have a country to run and security is key to ensuring the stability and economic growth.”

He said the police were the people mandated to do this. “We are on the job 24 hours a day and we're going to get the job done.”

Listen to Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane:

Mchunu said there will be less talking and the public will judge progress by action taken.

“We are going to do our job the way it needs to be done. I assure you we will do everything to ensure we promote the rule of law, bring order to the country and deal with criminals head-on.

“Criminals, when they see police doing their job, must surrender or they will be made to surrender,” Mchunu said.

He was speaking to journalists in the Eastern Cape after a mass murder at the weekend. Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the state would not fold its arms. “Criminals have declared war, this is war — so many deaths, we will reciprocate.

“We can’t go to funerals again and see people shooting at random — there must be law and order, we are not a banana republic.”

Mchunu and Mabuyane promised to “eliminate” the thugs.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Breakthrough in Lusikisiki massacre probe imminent: Mchunu

"We now know their names and surnames. We know who we are looking for."
News
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Police minister’s language is reckless in a week when so many were victims of crime

Leaders must stop spewing condescending and deflective rhetoric and focus on their mandates — crime prevention and the many other things police do
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Eastern Cape shooting may be retaliation by extortionists, say experts

Police deploy dedicated team of detectives and forensic experts to catch suspects linked to brutal murder
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says weapons the SAPS are confiscating from criminals include those normally used by military organisations.
News
2 days ago

Families of two sisters gunned down in Eastern Cape massacre — survivor recounts mass shooting

The fierce shooting caused doors to shake, a survivor says.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Incompetent and corrupt': EFF slams Steenhuisen's 100 days in GNU Politics
  2. 'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees ... Politics
  3. Find those behind ‘senseless’ battery-throwing act that killed PMB woman, says ... Politics
  4. I will silence detractors: McKenzie to report back on his 100 days in GNU Politics
  5. Emfuleni municipality could not pay workers’ salaries after Eskom attached its ... Politics

Latest Videos

Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final