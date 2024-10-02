Politics

Mpumalanga politician shot multiple times fighting for his life

02 October 2024 - 13:48
A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Schoemansdal. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A politician is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening in Mpumalanga.

This was confirmed by police on Wednesday, who said the incident happened in Schoemansdal.

“According to information received, the victim arrived at his residence with a companion at about 9.20pm and stopped in front of the gate to open it. An armed man wearing a black jersey and a white hat approached him and fired several shots, resulting in the victim sustaining wounds.

“Despite attempting to seek refuge in his house, the suspect continued firing at the victim as he tried to flee towards safety,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The politician, who is yet to be named, was transported to hospital for medical treatment after the suspect fled the scene. Police confirmed he is in a critical condition.

“The police urge members of the public with any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number.”

TimesLIVE

