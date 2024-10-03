Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says footage of a shooting at the home of EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, with the cartridges used, has been submitted for police investigation.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday at Dunga's home in Johannesburg where his family was also present. The shooting happened after they heard footsteps on the roof and alerted security.
After a few hours the intruders, who were hiding on the roof, fired shots at security personnel at the house. When the security personnel shot back at them the intruders ran away. No-one was injured.
“I have received the footage of the shoot-out. It has been submitted to the police for further investigation,” Tshwaku said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“It was an attempted execution. They were going to execute him but by the grace of God nothing happened; it was just an exchange of fire.
“Forensics came with the police and they picked up the cartridges, took pictures and took statements. All those cartridges are going to be sent for ballistic testing and we hope the police can identify to whom those cartridges belong. We commend the swift reaction of the police, it is commendable, but we need to find these guys.”
The footage showed intruders jumping over the electric fence surrounding Dunga's home, gaining access before hiding on the roof for nearly two hours.
“The footage is clear. It shows the guys climbing over the fence and going on top of the roof. Others were hiding on the side so when someone comes out of the house they would be facing other guys while there will be someone who's coming from the top to shoot them. That's how they gain access.
“When you look into it, it was military style. It was shocking. You can see people exchanging fire and the guys running with high-calibre firearms. These guys are professionals, they were there to execute him and make sure it’s done.”
Footage of shooting at EFF chair Dunga's home sent to forensics
'The footage is clear. When you look into it, it was military style,' says Johannesburg safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
