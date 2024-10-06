'Not much attention paid to wars in Africa,' says Ronald Lamola

As the African continent continues to grapple with significant political conflict and instability, the role of the AU took centre stage at a peace dialogue with speakers saying its current leadership must be disbanded and the organisation reimagined.
A critique that the AU finds itself at a critical juncture where it urgently needs to adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape was unpacked at the inaugural Annual Peace and Security Dialogue, hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation under the theme “Towards a peaceful and secure Africa: challenges and opportunities”.
Presenting the keynote speech at the event that attracted political leaders from across Africa and thought leaders, Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations, said evidence suggests there are more than 120 conflicts playing out globally.
“The two most worrying conflicts which have led to devastating humanitarian crises are in the eastern DRC and Sudan.
“Unfortunately, both have not received adequate attention from the international community compared to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the devastating war in Gaza and recent tensions between Israel and its Arab neighbours,” said Lamola.
He said in the past few years the continent has been riddled with a resurgence of coups.
“Six member states remain suspended from the AU because of unconstitutional government changes. South Africa will continue to work in harmony with, and revive the AU and Regional Economic Communities, the building blocs of African integration,” Lamola said.
He added that the resurgence of violence in the Sahel region “should concern us all. The threat of terrorism and violent extremism is one of the most pressing peace and security challenges that the continent is dealing with as it has spread to more regions of the continent, including Southern Africa.
“The terrorism and violent extremist acts in Cabo Delgado are not only a security threat for Mozambique, but for the wider southern African region. It is in recognition of this that South Africa contributed troops towards the Sadc Mission in Mozambique, otherwise known as SAMIM.”
South Africa has troops deployed in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Deputy minister of defence Bantu Holomisa said in addition to enhancing early warning systems, the continent must also revive and strengthen the AU’s Peace and Security Council which was originally envisioned as a key institution for conflict resolution on the continent.
“By refocusing the council's mandate and ensuring it has the resources and authority to act decisively, Africa can better manage its security challenges. However, the growing focus on militarised conflict resolution, rather than diplomacy, will undoubtedly drain resources that should be directed towards social security, education, health care, and poverty alleviation.
“The resources of African nations should be used to uplift the people, not to perpetuate wars. A shift towards empowering institutions for peace and conflict resolution is not only necessary but urgent if we are to build a stable, prosperous future for the continent,” said Holomisa.
He cautioned that the geopolitical landscape in Africa is often influenced by external actors “who wish to benefit from the continent's vast natural resources. Many of the conflicts we witness today are driven not just by internal political instability but by the desire of powerful individuals and foreign interests to control specific products and resources such as minerals, oil, and other valuable commodities.
“These resources, which should be used for the benefit of African nations, often become the source of exploitation and manipulation, fuelling wars and deepening poverty. At the same time, we are witnessing a disturbing trend where democratic governments are being overthrown by military coups in some parts of Africa. The AU has a significant task ahead, but it needs to fully understand the underlying causes of conflict in each affected region,” he said.
Holomisa added that there is a significant need for the implementation of early warning systems for the AU or regional leaders to be able to urgently address emerging conflicts before they escalate.
Sheina Kiyara, director and geopolitical strategist at Think Africa, said the AU's goals for 2063 may not be achievable because they have been formulated based on international guidance rather than considering Africa's distinct potential.
“It lags behind in keeping up with global politics and is trapped in a repetitive cycle of prioritising the global agenda over Africa's actual needs and what is realistically attainable. Its overall strategy does not align with the power shifts happening in the global arena, and it is falling behind in keeping up with geopolitical trends.
“With the rise of the ‘new world order’, it will be necessary for it to reassess its identity and find a middle ground between what it can offer and what is being offered to it,” Kiyara said.
She said “winners know when to quit” in motivating her sentiments that the organisation is failing to capture the “mood of 2024“. She argued that the AU cannot gather African resources and capabilities.
“It is currently grappling with an identity crisis, making it difficult to present a unified voice and discouraging international support and co-operation. Fighting for the future while clinging to the past is nonsensical. It is important to acknowledge justice and retribution, but leadership must demonstrate maturity in effectively balancing both at the same time.
“Its strategic culture is outdated making it difficult to draw in new ideas not to mention that leadership styles are out of touch with contemporary geopolitics
“It is dangerously dependent on external support,” said Kiyara.
The defence minister of Liberia, Geraldine George, added that West Africa and the Horn of Africa face numerous threats that undermine stability such as terrorism and extremism.
“The proliferation of extremist groups such as Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and various ISIS affiliates is a grave concern. These organisations exploit local grievances and unstable conditions to expand their influence, resulting in violence and humanitarian crises.
“Conflict and political Instability with ongoing conflicts, like those in Ethiopia and South Sudan, contribute to widespread instability. The effects of civil unrest echo through economies, worsening humanitarian emergencies,” George said.
'Not much attention paid to wars in Africa,' says Ronald Lamola
Image: Business Day/Freddy Mavunda
As the African continent continues to grapple with significant political conflict and instability, the role of the AU took centre stage at a peace dialogue with speakers saying its current leadership must be disbanded and the organisation reimagined.
A critique that the AU finds itself at a critical juncture where it urgently needs to adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape was unpacked at the inaugural Annual Peace and Security Dialogue, hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation under the theme “Towards a peaceful and secure Africa: challenges and opportunities”.
Presenting the keynote speech at the event that attracted political leaders from across Africa and thought leaders, Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations, said evidence suggests there are more than 120 conflicts playing out globally.
“The two most worrying conflicts which have led to devastating humanitarian crises are in the eastern DRC and Sudan.
“Unfortunately, both have not received adequate attention from the international community compared to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the devastating war in Gaza and recent tensions between Israel and its Arab neighbours,” said Lamola.
He said in the past few years the continent has been riddled with a resurgence of coups.
“Six member states remain suspended from the AU because of unconstitutional government changes. South Africa will continue to work in harmony with, and revive the AU and Regional Economic Communities, the building blocs of African integration,” Lamola said.
He added that the resurgence of violence in the Sahel region “should concern us all. The threat of terrorism and violent extremism is one of the most pressing peace and security challenges that the continent is dealing with as it has spread to more regions of the continent, including Southern Africa.
“The terrorism and violent extremist acts in Cabo Delgado are not only a security threat for Mozambique, but for the wider southern African region. It is in recognition of this that South Africa contributed troops towards the Sadc Mission in Mozambique, otherwise known as SAMIM.”
South Africa has troops deployed in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Deputy minister of defence Bantu Holomisa said in addition to enhancing early warning systems, the continent must also revive and strengthen the AU’s Peace and Security Council which was originally envisioned as a key institution for conflict resolution on the continent.
“By refocusing the council's mandate and ensuring it has the resources and authority to act decisively, Africa can better manage its security challenges. However, the growing focus on militarised conflict resolution, rather than diplomacy, will undoubtedly drain resources that should be directed towards social security, education, health care, and poverty alleviation.
“The resources of African nations should be used to uplift the people, not to perpetuate wars. A shift towards empowering institutions for peace and conflict resolution is not only necessary but urgent if we are to build a stable, prosperous future for the continent,” said Holomisa.
He cautioned that the geopolitical landscape in Africa is often influenced by external actors “who wish to benefit from the continent's vast natural resources. Many of the conflicts we witness today are driven not just by internal political instability but by the desire of powerful individuals and foreign interests to control specific products and resources such as minerals, oil, and other valuable commodities.
“These resources, which should be used for the benefit of African nations, often become the source of exploitation and manipulation, fuelling wars and deepening poverty. At the same time, we are witnessing a disturbing trend where democratic governments are being overthrown by military coups in some parts of Africa. The AU has a significant task ahead, but it needs to fully understand the underlying causes of conflict in each affected region,” he said.
Holomisa added that there is a significant need for the implementation of early warning systems for the AU or regional leaders to be able to urgently address emerging conflicts before they escalate.
Sheina Kiyara, director and geopolitical strategist at Think Africa, said the AU's goals for 2063 may not be achievable because they have been formulated based on international guidance rather than considering Africa's distinct potential.
“It lags behind in keeping up with global politics and is trapped in a repetitive cycle of prioritising the global agenda over Africa's actual needs and what is realistically attainable. Its overall strategy does not align with the power shifts happening in the global arena, and it is falling behind in keeping up with geopolitical trends.
“With the rise of the ‘new world order’, it will be necessary for it to reassess its identity and find a middle ground between what it can offer and what is being offered to it,” Kiyara said.
She said “winners know when to quit” in motivating her sentiments that the organisation is failing to capture the “mood of 2024“. She argued that the AU cannot gather African resources and capabilities.
“It is currently grappling with an identity crisis, making it difficult to present a unified voice and discouraging international support and co-operation. Fighting for the future while clinging to the past is nonsensical. It is important to acknowledge justice and retribution, but leadership must demonstrate maturity in effectively balancing both at the same time.
“Its strategic culture is outdated making it difficult to draw in new ideas not to mention that leadership styles are out of touch with contemporary geopolitics
“It is dangerously dependent on external support,” said Kiyara.
The defence minister of Liberia, Geraldine George, added that West Africa and the Horn of Africa face numerous threats that undermine stability such as terrorism and extremism.
“The proliferation of extremist groups such as Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and various ISIS affiliates is a grave concern. These organisations exploit local grievances and unstable conditions to expand their influence, resulting in violence and humanitarian crises.
“Conflict and political Instability with ongoing conflicts, like those in Ethiopia and South Sudan, contribute to widespread instability. The effects of civil unrest echo through economies, worsening humanitarian emergencies,” George said.
READ MORE
KWAME AMUAH | Nuclear war: Africa's vulnerability and need for collective action
Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos