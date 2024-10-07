Former Israeli prime minister and Palestinian politician say war in Gaza must end

On Monday Israelis commemorated the first anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack that initiated a conflict marked by widespread suffering and global protests.
The violence that erupted on October 7, 2023, has profoundly affected both Israelis and Palestinians, with far-reaching implications for regional stability.
Ceremonies and protests began in Jerusalem and southern Israel at 6.29am (0329 GMT), the exact moment Hamas militants launched rockets into Israel last year.
Israeli authorities reported that about 1,200 Israelis were killed, with about 250 taken as hostages to Gaza.
In light of the ongoing violence, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian politician Nasser al-Qudwa have put forward a joint proposal aimed at ending the war.
In an article, they stated, “On October 7, 2023, an earth-shattering new chapter in the history of violent encounters between Palestinians and Israelis took place, launching the most devastating war in the history of our two peoples.”
Reflecting on the consequences of the conflict, they lamented what had happened in the past year.
“Now, one year on from that horrific day, too many thousands of people have been killed on both sides. The Gaza Strip has been destroyed, most of its inhabitants have become refugees once again, there are now about 2-million homeless. More than 200,000 Israelis were also displaced, forced to leave their destroyed and burnt houses,” they said.
Despite their differing political backgrounds, Olmert and al-Qudwa have found common ground in their search for a solution.
“Though we have both held official roles serving our people over many years, our professional paths did not cross. But both of us were searching for a partner on the other side of this conflict who we could work with, in mutual respect, to find a breakthrough towards ending the war in Gaza and begin renewed negotiations,” they said.
Their vision seeks an end to violence and the establishment of a framework for peace.
“Our aspiration? An agreement that will put a final end to the violence between our two peoples,” they wrote. They argue that such a resolution could help create a coalition of moderate states, including Israel, Palestine and various Muslim nations, fostering regional stability and prosperity.
Addressing the challenges of wartime consensus, they emphasised, “During wartime, consensus means rallying around the flag. Any suggestion of a radical change of course is viewed as capitulation.” Yet, they believe true leadership requires courage to deviate from popular opinion and to advocate for long-term solutions.
Their proposal outlines specific steps to end hostilities, including the release of hostages and the establishment of a new, independent governing body in Gaza.
They argued that sustainable peace must be founded on the coexistence of Israel and Palestine based on the borders established before the 1967 war, including territorial exchanges to accommodate realities on the ground.
“While our plan addresses all of the core issues, it does not tackle all of the details,” they noted, stressing the need for future leaders to transform their vision into reality. They are now committed to garnering support for their proposal, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
“In our minds, this is not just a document but a living vision of a different future for Israel, Palestine, and the world. In a period of such frightening darkness, we choose to shine a light of hope on the path that our two peoples must now take,” they said.
Former Israeli prime minister and Palestinian politician say war in Gaza must end
“The war in Gaza must end. The Israeli hostages held in Hamas captivity must be returned to their families,” they said
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
