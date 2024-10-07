Politics

GNU partners put pressure on Ramaphosa to make a decision on Simelane

07 October 2024 - 12:00
The DA says President Cyril Ramaphosa should explain why he appointed a minister with a questionable past. File photo.
Image: Alet Pretorius

Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against justice minister Thembi Simelane, with the ANC's government of national unity (GNU) partners in the DA urging him to break his silence.

Responding to previous questions from the media, Ramaphosa called for time to apply his mind to the matter after discussions with the minister.

The DA has accused Ramaphosa of stalling, arguing that he should provide full transparency and explain why he appointed a minister with a questionable past and why he refuses to take decisive action against her.

This comes after a report by Sunday World alleged Simelane had taken him into her confidence on the VBS Mutual Bank matter before she was appointed deputy minister of cooperative governance in 2021. 

Simelane has been under fire after it was reported the senior ANC leader took a loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company allegedly involved in dodgy dealings with VBS Mutual Bank. 

ActionSA lays criminal complaints against justice minister Simelane over VBS Mutual Bank

ActionSA has laid a criminal complaint against justice minister Thembi Simelane over an almost R600,000 loan she acquired from Gundo Wealth Solutions ...
Politics
6 days ago

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said if Ramaphosa was aware of the matter from the beginning, his demand for an explanation about information he possesses raises serious questions about his apparent refusal to act against Simelane.

“The public deserves to know why the issue was only brought before the ANC’s integrity commission years after the loan was originally exposed and investigated by the Limpopo Treasury. What has changed, other than the looming criminal investigation by the Hawks?” Breytenbach said.

On Sunday the department of justice and constitutional development released a statement refuting the claims made by Sunday World. It said the report was devoid of truthfulness and carried misleading messages that are not fair to the minister and the president.

“Furthermore, the article does not represent the minister’s submission to the ANC integrity commission,” said department spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.

During her appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development last month, the minister said she had repaid the loan.

The DA wants proof of payment to be made public. It said her failure to make the loan agreement and proof of payment publicly available deepens suspicion.

“The documents must be scrutinised to determine whether the transactions were legal and ethical. The apparent conflict of interest is glaring, specially considering her role overseeing the very institutions responsible for investigating this scandal,” it said.

TimesLIVE

