Politics

LISTEN | Warnings of GNU ‘capital stooges’ betrayal during national protests

07 October 2024 - 17:38
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The government of national unity cabinet led by President Cyril Ramaphosa started its work in July.
The government of national unity cabinet led by President Cyril Ramaphosa started its work in July.
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA/ File photo

SA Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila says with the government of national unity (GNU) “our country is back in the hands of the Boers” and the GNU is unjustifiable.

“Since the last 350 years of colonialism in this country we have been fighting to take back our land. Now with this government of national unity this is the highest form of betrayal of our people,” he told Cosatu members outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange offices on Monday, part of a nationwide strike.

Cosatu was delivering its demands to the government across the nine provinces.

Mapaila said the GNU is showing "real signs" of not willing to listen to the interests of workers.

“It is clear there’s still going to be fighting in this country ... We’ve come to the headquarters of capital. Here in this stock exchange, these people in the JSE have more money than the government — yet they allow this money to be invested all over the world, not here in South Africa.”

Listen to grievances about the GNU:

Mapaila said the way the JSE distributes its money must change to serve the interests of the poor and workers.

“To the government of national unity, national health insurance is non-negotiable. It's going to be implemented whether they like it or not.”

Cosatu Gauteng chairperson Amos Monyela also took aim at the GNU. “It is up to us as the working class [to] make sure we save the ANC from decay … The DA is going to kill it. Madam [Helen] Zille must stop what she is doing, the leadership of the ANC must stop what it is doing — or we are going to kiss the liberation movement goodbye,” he said.

Monyela warned that only those who are “a darling to madam Zille” will be safe from prosecution and dismissal. “So comrades, we must guard that revolution with whatever we’ve got,” he said as they signed the memorandum of demands.

First deputy president of Cosatu Mike Shingange said: “We are saying to the government and your capital stooges, our people need more teachers, nurses, police, etc. Therefore you cannot deliver basic services with an under-resourced state institution and underemployed and underpaid public service.”

Cosatu is protesting against the economic crisis, joblessness, poverty and inequality.

There is strong opposition to the GNU within the ANC, as well as from parties that have broken away from it, such as the MKP and the EFF, which are working to make it fail, notes the writer. File photo.
There is strong opposition to the GNU within the ANC, as well as from parties that have broken away from it, such as the MKP and the EFF, which are working to make it fail, notes the writer. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

LISTEN MORE:

LISTEN | 'We won’t tolerate lawlessness': law enforcement agencies monitor Cosatu strike

Cosatu members took their frustrations to the streets to demand jobs and a basic income grant for 11.3-million jobless citizens
Politics
14 hours ago

LISTEN | 'People think the Mandela surname comes with millions': who is Mayibuye Mandela? He explains his lineage

“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson,” he says.
Politics
23 hours ago

LISTEN | From Cassper's infidelity to Chris Brown's sold-out SA show — top stories of the week

Catch up on the hottest and latest entertainment news.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'People think the Mandela surname comes with millions': who is ... Politics
  2. BREAKING | Impeached judge Hlophe resigns from the JSC Politics
  3. GNU partners put pressure on Ramaphosa to make a decision on Simelane Politics
  4. Judge Mahendra Chetty grilled by JSC over his MKP/ANC trademark ruling Politics
  5. 'Not much attention paid to wars in Africa,' says Ronald Lamola Politics

Latest Videos

TNL2022 | Nthabiseng Mothutsi - Limpopo Baobabs 🌳
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...