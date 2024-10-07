Politics

LISTEN | 'We won’t tolerate lawlessness': law enforcement agencies monitor Cosatu strike

Cosatu members took their frustrations to the streets to demand jobs and a basic income grant for 11.3-million jobless citizens

07 October 2024 - 14:09
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Cosatu and Sadtu embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday.
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng

Security and law enforcement agencies are monitoring a nationwide strike over “anger regarding prevailing economic crises”.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) embarked on marches in all nine provinces on Monday. Among the grievances are crime and corruption, high interest rates, high joblessness, poverty and inequality.

“Chief among our grievances is the unemployment rate. As it stands, 11.3-million people need jobs. This includes people who have given up looking for work but that does not mean they don’t need jobs.” the union said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it has mobilised resources to ensure the safety of workers taking part in the strike and to observe the protest.

“The NatJoints will not tolerate lawlessness, blocking of roads and any disruptions,” it said.

Cosatu said it is frustrated at the snail’s pace at which those implicated in corruption are being prosecuted.

The trade union federation is demanding a basic income grant, an urgent solution to the cost-of-living crisis, an increase in social support for the poor and a more focused implementation of the gender-based violence plan.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union is among the unions participating in the strike and has pledged support for Cosatu. They plan to hand over to the government a memorandum of demands to which they want a response within 14 days.

The strike forms part of a World Day of Decent Work and is expected to end at midnight.

