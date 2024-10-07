LISTEN | 'People think the Mandela surname comes with millions': who is Mayibuye Mandela? He explains his lineage

His great-grandmother, Baliwe, had three daughters. One of them, Ntonto Mandela, had two daughters and one son, including his uncle, whom he said raised him when his parents were not present.
His uncle Mandla Mandela, Madiba's grandson, lived with him for a few years before he went into initiation school and led family delegation during his graduation from initiation school in Mvezo.
“How can one say one must not call himself a Mandela when I was born into the Mandela family? The traditions and customs come from the Mandelas. Yes, I am the great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, traditionally and in other ways; you can't do anything [about that]. Those discussions are not going to put bread and milk on my table.
“My mother is not a person who likes the media, and the people who are close to me don't like the media. At times, it's very difficult to try to explain my traditions to people, whereas they don't understand their own traditions and try to question other people's traditions and customs.”
Despite the Mandela name being synonymous with privilege, Mayibuye emphasised that it brings immense responsibility and restrictions.
“It's not that I'm happy that I was [born a Mandela]; I am happy, but according to how we are living in South Africa, it gives me many more problems as a young person. There are certain things that I can't do. There are things that I can't be seen doing; I can't just move around and take a taxi. Most would think this is the surname that I use to benefit. It's not like that in South Africa. I would use it internationally where I can make money, not in South Africa.
“It limits you from certain things, and most people think I'm given a voice just because I'm a Mandela.”
He said he sometimes has to lie when asked if he is a Mandela in public by people who recognise him.
“People think the Mandela surname comes with millions. The person must not love where I come from; the person must love me.”
“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson,” he says.
One of the controversial figures from former president Nelson Mandela's clan who has been dominating headlines with his criticism of the government is Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela. Over the years, questions have been raised about his paternity and relation to the iconic leader, Madiba.

In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, Mayibuye opened up about his identity after years of speculation surrounding his heritage.
In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, Mayibuye opened up about his identity after years of speculation surrounding his heritage. Mandela said he was born into the lineage of his great-grandmother, Baliwe Mandela, the former president's unmarried sister.
“Most people have this idea that Mandela comes from Nelson Mandela. They don't know that there's a history behind the surname of Mandela. We come from the royal kingdom of isizwe sabaThembu, led by the King Zwelibanzi Dalingema, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
“My lineage begins with King Ngubengcuka, who had five sons. His youngest son gave birth to Henry Mphakanyiswa Gadla Mandela, who gave birth to Nelson Mandela and many other children, including my great-grandmother, Baliwe Mandela. Nelson Mandela's father was a polygamist; he had four wives and many children. From those children, Nelson had sisters and brothers. That's where my legacy falls,” he said.
An ideologist, an advocate for black people, a voice of the voiceless, the marginalised, the downtrodden and the unemployed — these are some of the words he uses to describe himself.
Born in the village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape, the 30-year-old spent his early years in the Western Cape before returning to the Eastern Cape at 17. Though he grew up around Nelson Mandela, he said their relationship was not close.
“I can't say it was a close relationship. We had a family relationship like anyone else. We would go to dinner, go for breakfast, we'd meet him here and there, and he was too old.”
He said his family has not expressed any discontent regarding his use of the Mandela surname. This freedom has allowed him to focus on his mission: tackling pressing issues affecting young people and criticising those in power.
“I remain deeply committed to using my platform to drive change — locally in South Africa through the Melisizwe Mandela Foundation and globally through the Mandela International Research Institution. Every step I take is aimed at achieving social justice, equity, and empowerment for the communities I serve.”
