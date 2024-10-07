Politics

'We are on the side of Palestinians': Lesufi backs renaming Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled

07 October 2024 - 15:50
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi speaking at the candlelight vigil and prayer commemorating Palestinians lives lost in Gaza
Image: MyANC/ Facebook
Image: MyANC/ Facebook

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is supporting a motion to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian activist Leila Khaled.

The renaming, which has been opposed by other political parties including the DA, PA and ActionSA, was proposed by the City of Johannesburg on September 18.

Lesufi was speaking at a candlelight vigil and prayer gathering on Sunday to commemorate lives lost in the Israeli war against Gaza and show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He urged the ANC to take a firm decision and rename the street to show that they stand with the people of Palestine, adding communities should sign a petition to show their commitment to the Palestinian plight. 

“We are not changing Sandton Drive because we enjoy changing names, we are changing Sandton Drive because we are standing firm. We want to send a strong message that we are on the side of the people of Palestine. We will also change our symbols to register our support for the people of Palestine,” he said.

Monday marks a year since Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in a war in Gaza in which thousands of people have been killed.

Renaming Sandton Drive shows tone-deaf administration, says ActionSA

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni has urged residents to engage in the discussion by submitting their comments.
6 days ago

The South African government filed charges in the International Court of Justice against the Israeli government for human rights violations and acts of genocide. It is expected to present its arguments to the court later this month.

South Africa has been at odds with its trade partners, including the US, over its stance on the Israeli war. 

Lesufi sent a message to the people of Palestine to reaffirm the ANC's commitment to supporting them. 

“We can't watch the weak and the vulnerable be massacred. We can't watch when the weak are denied access to health facilities. We can't watch when the weak and the vulnerable are denied their basic rights to life because someone thinks he can play God and decide who must live and die. We are saying it's stopping now, and the entire world must rise to stop Israel from massacring our people in Palestine,” he said.

TimesLIVE

