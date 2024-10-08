Politics

‘He doesn’t want to blemish his name’: MK Party vows to fight for Hlophe despite JSC resignation

08 October 2024 - 13:37
MKP parliamentary leader John Hlophe has resigned from the JSC.
Image: uMkhonto Wesizwe Party/ Facebook

MK Party (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says the party will continue challenging the legal debacle of their parliamentary leader John Hlophe, despite his resignation from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Hlophe resigned from the JSC after the Western Cape High Court barred him from participating in judicial appointment interviews that started on Monday. His resignation came after a case brought to court by the DA and Freedom Under Law. 

The DA argued that Hlophe, as an impeached judge, could not interview judges. 

“We can't afford to take things lying down. His [Hlophe's] resignation doesn't mean we're abandoning the [legal] application. We're going to continue with that. His resignation is because he does not want to blemish his name due to a process that is not constitutional and does not represent the people's will,” Ndhlela said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

He said the party was not happy about the court judgment that barred Hlophe from participating in the JSC interviews and would challenge it. 

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Uncharted territory: another Hlophe saga, but let’s not get emotional

The sins of his past continue to haunt the impeached judge
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

“We can't allow courts to interfere in parliamentary processes. We are lawmakers. Courts are supposed to ensure citizens abide by the law and oversee the implementation of the law accordingly, not question parliamentary processes that are duly constituted as per the Constitution. We need to ensure we also expose the issues of separation of powers because this is exactly what's happening.”

The DA has welcomed Hlophe's resignation. DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said: “What the MKP and Hlophe are trying to do is hold the JSC to ransom by attempting to manipulate the processes. It's a cheap political stunt on their part, trying to question the integrity of the JSC, and this is something we will not allow.

“The bottom line remains that if the MKP was truly adamant about wanting someone else to serve on the JSC, with their representation as an opposition party, they could have written to parliament to request that — but it hasn't happened.”

Ndhlela said it was not up to the DA to dictate who it should and should not choose.

TimesLIVE

