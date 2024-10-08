ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s attempt to get Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to toe the party line and tone down his criticism of the GNU has been in the spotlight.
Lesufi was summoned to Luthuli House on Monday to explain why he has been making “anti-GNU remarks”.
“I have discovered with concern your utterances with regards matters pertaining the GNU and the coalitions in local municipalities, following national and provincial elections. The public utterances that you have made clearly go against the resolutions made by the national executive committee,” Mbalula's letter read.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Lesufi attended the meeting but Mbalula’s disciplinary attempt was not successful.
POLL | Do you support Fikile Mbalula’s attempt to discipline Panyaza Lesufi?
Gauteng premier summoned to Luthuli House to explain his 'anti-GNU remarks'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s attempt to get Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to toe the party line and tone down his criticism of the GNU has been in the spotlight.
Lesufi was summoned to Luthuli House on Monday to explain why he has been making “anti-GNU remarks”.
“I have discovered with concern your utterances with regards matters pertaining the GNU and the coalitions in local municipalities, following national and provincial elections. The public utterances that you have made clearly go against the resolutions made by the national executive committee,” Mbalula's letter read.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Lesufi attended the meeting but Mbalula’s disciplinary attempt was not successful.
2-0: Mbalula’s attempt to discipline Mtolo, Duma and Lesufi falls flat during officials’ meeting
Recently, Lesufi's push against the DA in Gauteng dominated the headlines after he went head-to-head with DA federal council chair Helen Zille over the DA's Cilliers Brink's removal as Tshwane mayor.
Zille criticised Lesufi and accused the ANC in Gauteng of putting the GNU at risk.
The DA has been fighting to keep Brink as mayor since last year but the party's on/off relationship with Herman Mashaba's ActionSA led to inconsistency in leadership in the capital city.
MORE:
EXCLUSIVE | Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks
'We are on the side of Palestinians': Lesufi backs renaming Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled
'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship
Calm voices must prevail to avoid escalation of Middle East conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos