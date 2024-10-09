Politics

ANC will remain leader of Tshwane coalition — Bhengu-Motsiri

09 October 2024 - 11:13
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya is tipped to be elected as mayor of Tshwane. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya is in pole position for the Tshwane council's top job.

Moya, formerly the deputy mayor, is serving as the capital city's acting mayor after the DA's Cilliers Brink was axed.

She was confirmed by a joint multiparty press briefing as its candidate before the scheduled special sitting expected to elect the incoming mayor on Wednesday.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the parties have concluded their negotiations for the position of mayor.

“The process follows a successful motion of no confidence against then mayor Cilliers Brink. The motion was brought by the ANC with the support of seven other parties on the basis of dissatisfaction with the state of the city,” she said.

The ANC claimed since the DA took over Tshwane in 2016, the capital city has experienced deterioration of governance and service delivery to communities.

WATCH | City of Tshwane council elects new mayor

The City of Tshwane council is on Wednesday electing a new mayor after the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink.
Politics
7 hours ago

“Eight years of DA-led coalitions and five mayors have achieved nothing other than drive the capital city to the brink of collapse. The city of Tshwane is a shadow of its former self. Across the capital city, people in the townships are left to fend for themselves as if there is no government.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC will not allow any party to make unreasonable demands or dictate terms on the matter of setting the new coalition in the capital city.

“The ANC has tried to bring on board all parties to cooperate in forming a functional, viable and inclusive government of local unity in Tshwane. But a 'Brink or nothing' approach will never work. Most parties have expressed willingness to be flexible in negotiations and move beyond narrow party-political interests.”

ActionSA leadership is said to have “painstakingly explained” to the ANC their proposal was not a “Nasiphi Moya or nothing campaign”.

After extensive engagement about the candidate and the tight timeframes to sort out the problems, Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed the party agreed to support Moya.

“This is based on the strength of her experience and her qualifications. We appeal to the people of Tshwane to support councillor Dr Moya and the new leadership team that is embarking on a new path towards better governance, service delivery and inclusive growth.”

As the largest party in council, the ANC maintained it will continue to be the leader of the multiparty coalition that will be established in Tshwane.

Brink was nominated by DA caucus Tshwane leader and former finance MMC Jacqui Uys before council adjourned for a short interval. 

TimesLIVE

