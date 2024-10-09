Politics

LISTEN | Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor

Multiparty local government coalition divorcees field separate candidates after axing of former mayor Cilliers Brink

09 October 2024 - 13:36
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Tshwane council special sitting to elect a new mayor was adjourned to allow the Electoral Commission of SA to prepare ballot papers for voting.
The Tshwane council special sitting to elect a new mayor was adjourned to allow the Electoral Commission of SA to prepare ballot papers for voting.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected the new City of Tshwane mayor after a landslide victory against the DA's Cilliers Brink.

Moya received 122 votes against former mayor Brink's 86 votes.

A total of 208 councillors voted in the watershed council election which could affect the government of national unity (GNU) arrangement.

Brink was removed as mayor last month in a vote of no confidence tabled by the ANC, the DA's ally in the GNU.

LISTEN HERE:

Brink's removal came after Dada Morero was elected mayor of Johannesburg in an arrangement which saw ActionSA team up with the ANC for the first time since the Herman Mashaba-led party entered the political scene in 2021.

Moya was elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor more than a year ago, a post created to stabilise the collapsed coalition between ActionSA and the DA. 

Moya was recently serving as the city's acting mayor after Brink's removal.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Who is Nasiphi Moya? Seven things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor

ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya has a masters degree in philosophy from UCT and a PhD in political science from UWC.
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC will remain leader of Tshwane coalition — Bhengu-Motsiri

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya is in pole position for the Tshwane council's top job.
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | City of Tshwane council elects new mayor

The City of Tshwane council is on Wednesday electing a new mayor after the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink.
Politics
7 hours ago

ActionSA’s Moya to take Tshwane mayoral chain after late-night talks with ANC

Talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night are said to have concluded with Dr Nasiphi Moya as the candidate they would choose as Tshwane's ...
Politics
8 hours ago

We will talk only when Brink returns as mayor of Tshwane: Zille on GNU talks

The DA has shut the door on negotiations with its GNU partner, accusing the ANC of “losing control” over its Gauteng deployees in the establishment ...
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We will talk only when Brink returns as mayor of Tshwane: Zille on GNU talks Politics
  2. ActionSA’s Moya to take Tshwane mayoral chain after late-night talks with ANC Politics
  3. Mbalula changes tune, says Lesufi 'spoke beautifully' about GNU Politics
  4. Who is Nasiphi Moya? Seven things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor Politics
  5. WATCH | 'People think the Mandela surname comes with millions': Mayibuye ... Politics

Latest Videos

Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara
“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson"