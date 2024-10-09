Brink's removal came after Dada Morero was elected mayor of Johannesburg in an arrangement which saw ActionSA team up with the ANC for the first time since the Herman Mashaba-led party entered the political scene in 2021.
LISTEN | Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
Multiparty local government coalition divorcees field separate candidates after axing of former mayor Cilliers Brink
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected the new City of Tshwane mayor after a landslide victory against the DA's Cilliers Brink.
Moya received 122 votes against former mayor Brink's 86 votes.
A total of 208 councillors voted in the watershed council election which could affect the government of national unity (GNU) arrangement.
Brink was removed as mayor last month in a vote of no confidence tabled by the ANC, the DA's ally in the GNU.
LISTEN HERE:
Brink's removal came after Dada Morero was elected mayor of Johannesburg in an arrangement which saw ActionSA team up with the ANC for the first time since the Herman Mashaba-led party entered the political scene in 2021.
Moya was elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor more than a year ago, a post created to stabilise the collapsed coalition between ActionSA and the DA.
Moya was recently serving as the city's acting mayor after Brink's removal.
This is a developing story.
