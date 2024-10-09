Politics

'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi

09 October 2024 - 14:09
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Gauteng provincial government/ Facebook

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed hope regarding investigations into the death of five children who ate snacks they allegedly bought from a tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto.

On Tuesday Lesufi visited the home of one of the children and assured the family the police would get them the answers they need. 

“The families must be assured of the police. I've worked with this investigative unit on many cases. There is no case assigned to them that they don't crack and I'm crossing my fingers that they will crack this case,” he said.

Lesufi also visited the family of the child who is fighting for his life in hospital.

“The one in hospital plays a critical role in this investigation and that is why we are with the family so the child can survive and give us the last moments on this matter. That's the part of the puzzle we think will assist the police. Hopefully the child will be able to provide us with the information.

Angry community closes down tuck shops in Naledi after five children die

The children are believed to have eaten the snacks while playing and when they returned to their homes they all fell ill.
News
1 day ago

“We are with these families. We will walk with them through this difficult time.”

Lesufi acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the municipality and various organisations working together to resolve this issue.

“We are working with the municipality, There's no competition and we are not pointing fingers at anyone. We are pooling our resources to work together.

“What I like about this situation is I've seen all political parties and civil movements working together. There might be differences here and there, but we must be united on this matter.”

TimesLIVE

