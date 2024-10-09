The new mayor reflected on her time as the city's first deputy mayor, saying time spent engaging councillors, officials and residents across the city's seven regions had exposed her to the “troubling reality” of the growing divide between the affluent and the disadvantaged.
“It has become a defining characteristic of our city. Many residents have significant challenges accessing basic services and opportunities. My vow is to work tirelessly to bridge this gap and ensure that we create a more just and inclusive city where all residents, regardless of their economic status or geographic location, have access to quality services.”
ANC provincial secretary TK Nciza said his party, which helped usher Moya to the mayorship, is expecting her to hit the ground running.
“She will have to service the people of Tshwane, remove her heels and put on boots — it's service delivery first. The people of Tshwane have been underserviced for the past three years,” he said.
Nciza described the coalition takeover as a milestone, saying the ANC's elective conference mandated the party's provincial top brass to reclaim lost ground.
“We were told, go and get Tshwane because our people are suffering there. Out of the 11 municipalities, we have direct influence on 10. For us, it's a serious victory and we are very confident in this ANC-led coalition and we commit to doing our level best to deliver for the people of Tshwane.”
ActionSA's national chair Michael Beaumont said if the events that led to “this moment are anything to go by, all parties are committed to doing what's best for the residents of the capital.
“We have the best person in the council of Tshwane in the job and there is an appreciation of what she brings to the table, both in skills and experience.”
TimesLIVE
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya: era of prosperity and universal quality service lies ahead
Image: Supplied
Party supporters rejoiced after the special council sitting to elect Tshwane's new mayor on Wednesday. ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya beat axed DA mayor Cilliers Brink by 122 votes to 86.
The newly minted mayor accepted her responsibilities, admitting that the journey ahead was daunting. However, she believes that the new ANC-led partnership will lead to an era of prosperity and universal quality service delivery for the capital city.
“The past couple of months have been difficult for the residents of Tshwane, as they faced uncertainty over the leadership of the city,” she said.
“There is an African proverb that says, 'when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers'. The anxiety and political instability that has plagued this city is not lost on me. But my vow today is to put the politics of the past behind us and bring stability to the city we call home.”
Moya said she was not an ActionSA mayor and would not serve one community or demographic.
“On that point I am non-negotiable. To the residents of Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Ga-Rankuwa, Lynwood, Kameeldrift, Waterkloof, Irene, Sokhulumi and everyone in between, I am here to tell you that I am a mayor for all.”
LISTEN | Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
TimesLIVE
