The City of Tshwane council is on Wednesday electing a new mayor after the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink.
This comes after talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night concluding with Nasiphi Moya being chosen as their candidate for Tshwane's new mayor.
One insider who was privy to the talks said ActionSA leaders were clear they would only support the new coalition if the party was allowed to lead it in the city.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | City of Tshwane council elects new mayor
The City of Tshwane council is on Wednesday electing a new mayor after the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink.
This comes after talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night concluding with Nasiphi Moya being chosen as their candidate for Tshwane's new mayor.
One insider who was privy to the talks said ActionSA leaders were clear they would only support the new coalition if the party was allowed to lead it in the city.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ActionSA’s Moya to take Tshwane mayoral chain after late-night talks with ANC
We will talk only when Brink returns as mayor of Tshwane: Zille on GNU talks
'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees for 'abusing' Brink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos