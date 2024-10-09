Politics

WATCH | City of Tshwane council elects new mayor

09 October 2024 - 09:35 By TimesLIVE
The City of Tshwane council is on Wednesday electing a new mayor after the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink.

This comes after talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night concluding with Nasiphi Moya being chosen as their candidate for Tshwane's new mayor.

One insider who was privy to the talks said ActionSA leaders were clear they would only support the new coalition if the party was allowed to lead it in the city. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ActionSA’s Moya to take Tshwane mayoral chain after late-night talks with ANC

Talks between the ANC and ActionSA on Monday night are said to have concluded with Dr Nasiphi Moya as the candidate they would choose as Tshwane's ...
Politics
8 hours ago

We will talk only when Brink returns as mayor of Tshwane: Zille on GNU talks

The DA has shut the door on negotiations with its GNU partner, accusing the ANC of “losing control” over its Gauteng deployees in the establishment ...
Politics
18 hours ago

'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees for 'abusing' Brink

City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler has called out employees for what he says was unbecoming behaviour towards the DA’s former mayor Cilliers ...
Politics
1 week ago
