WATCH | ‘There’s nothing African about the ANC’: Mayibuye Mandela

09 October 2024 - 13:38
In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, Mayibuye opened up about his identity after years of speculation surrounding his heritage.

While raised in the clan of former ANC president Nelson Mandela, outspoken great-grandchild Mayibuye Melisiziwe does not sing the “liberation” party's praises. 

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Mandela argued “there is nothing African about the ANC”, a criticism he pins on the party's decision to lead the government of national unity (GNU).

“It's quite sad, specially when you look at it. Even its name, one would say there's nothing African about the ANC today,” he said.

“They have lost the spirit of being African. They don't believe in our people. Our people have been in a democracy for the past 30 years, but poverty escalates. Every day poverty rises in this country, but government, which is the ANC, hold a meeting for R4bn with people eating KFC while our people are hungry.

“If you go to Khayelitsha today or Nyanga, you see how our people are living. One part of me dies because our people are placed in conditions of subhuman existence. The living conditions are not those of a human.”

WATCH | 'People think the Mandela surname comes with millions': Mayibuye Mandela explains his lineage

“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson,” he says.
2 days ago

He believes the party's leadership has neglected to invest in young people. Mandela said the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, was an example of the government not entrusting youth leadership.

“This government doesn't believe in young people. You can't put in a leader [minister] who doesn't identify with young people's problems. Our problems are not the problems of 1976, they are today's issues. How old is the minister of youth? Does the minister of youth understand our problems? Is the minister of youth walking the journey with the young people of South Africa? Does the minister understand what disability is? I think she would only understand the women's perspective.

“We need people with fresh minds, people who understand the problems of our people. As young people, we are the ones who understand what we want.

“I have nothing against the minister of that department, but I have a problem with other duties she has been given regarding young people. We talk about empowering youth, but you don't involve youth in discussions about the issues and try to challenge them. You are excluding young people. That literally means the struggle was fought for older people in parliament only and their families. But it was not just for them. It was fought for the people of the Republic of South Africa — and it was fought for us.”

