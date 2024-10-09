The ANC lost its outright majority after the May 29 elections, with the newly formed MKP obtaining the most votes in KwaZulu-Natal.
We are aware of ANC members who plan to join Zuma’s MK Party: Mbalula
‘This defection to Jacob Zuma is staggered and well-planned’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is aware of party members who are planning to leave the party for Jacob Zuma's MK Party (MKP).
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mbalula said he was aware of impending departures, taking a swipe at former KwaZulu-Natal premier and ANC veteran Willies Mchunu who recently resigned from the ANC. Mchunu, a long-time ally of Zuma, has yet to disclose his next political move, fuelling speculation about him joining the MKP.
“There's going to be a lot of people in the ANC who we'll be told have defected. We know they have long left. They have not been with us. They have decided to work for Zuma and not the ANC,” Mbalula said.
“Some have decided they will wait, while others are leaving daily. Why would a person with impeccable credentials leave the ANC at the age of 80? For what? To go where? You are promised by Zuma he can create a new ANC within a short space of time out of the MKP, and you want all of us to believe there is no agenda?
“We are aware. This defection to Zuma is staggered and well-planned. All that we are looking at is how long it will take because they are recruiting inside the ANC and among other [parties].
“Some have long made up their minds. They have long been with Zuma. We see them on social media promoting MKP. The biggest sinners, according to them, are us, and they are the right revolutionaries and superheroes who decided to form a party to kill a party of revolution.”
