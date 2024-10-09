Politics

Who is Nasiphi Moya? Seven things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor

09 October 2024 - 12:59
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Dr Nasiphi Moya is expected to be elected as Tshwane mayor on Wednesday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

ActionSA councillor Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected Tshwane mayor on Wednesday. 

Here are seven things you need to know about Moya:

  • She started her political career during her first year at university.
  • Moya grew up in Mpikwana in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, before moving to Cape Town, where she studied for a BSocSci degree majoring in politics, public policy and administration.
  • She has a MPhil [masters in philosophy] from the University of Cape Town and a PhD in political science from the University of the Western Cape.
  • Moya joined the DA in 2011 and was appointed as the party’s national manager of performance development ad management system. 
  • In 2016 she was employed as City of Tshwane group head in the office of the chief whip, and in May 2020 she was appointed chief of staff in the office of the mayor of Tshwane.
  • In 2021 she left the DA for ActionSA and served as its chief governance director.
  • In January 2023 she was sworn in as a PR councillor and elected as deputy mayor of the city.

