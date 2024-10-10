Politics

Concerns over R360m spent on VIP protection overtime

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana flags likelihood of bill increasing considering bigger cabinet of government of national unity

10 October 2024 - 12:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says R360m was spent on VIP protection overtime for the past two financial years. File photo.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says R360m was spent on VIP protection overtime for the past two financial years. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Rise Mzansi has raised concerns about a R360m overtime bill for VIP protection for ministers and deputy ministers in the past two financial years, with chances of the bill increasing considering the bigger cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU). 

Under the GNU some portfolios have two deputy ministers, further fuelling concerns about more money being spent.

The concerns were sparked by minister of police Senzo Mchunu's response to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana's parliamentary question, revealing that SAPS paid R360m in overtime to VIP protection officers over the past two financial years.

In 2022/23 the total overtime paid was R198,045,844 and in 2023/24 was R161,885,074.

“With more 'VIPs' in the form of ministers and deputy ministers, it is inevitable that during the current term of office, the SAPS VIP protection unit overtime bill will increase sharply,” Gana said.

“Rise Mzansi is therefore requesting that the police minister work with his public service and administration and Treasury colleagues to find a remuneration model that does not revolve around overtime.”

WATCH | MPs slam R2bn for VIP protection in Mchunu's police budget

MPs have opposed the allocation of R2bn for VIP protection services in minister of police Senzo Mchunu's 2024/25 budget.
Politics
2 months ago

Gana urged the police to reassess their priorities and instead prioritise people's safety.

“The primary role of the state and the SAPS is to keep the people of South Africa safe, therefore resources should be used to achieve this. However, it seems keeping politicians safe is prioritised at the expense of keeping the people safe.”

He asked Mchunu which ministers, besides the presidential protection, claimed the most overtime protection.

“All close protection officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime per month, which is 100 hours, due to the extraordinary working hours,” Mchunu said.

In July Gana and other MPs opposed the allocation of R2bn for VIP protection in Mchunu's 2024/25 budget.

“We are not safe, you are also not safe. That's why you have protection 24 hours a day, but South Africans are left to fend for themselves. There are more police officers outside this parliament than there are in police stations. Why do we want to spend R4bn to protect politicians? Do we need so many bodyguards?

“When South Africans call the police, they are told that there are no vehicles. Is this fair? You are actually saying politicians are unequal to normal South Africans. Please cut the fat from protection services. Politicians are not more important than ordinary South Africans,” Gana said.

Responding to the debate, Mchunu said: “We are agreeing in this house that the safety of the South African people is the No 1 priority.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts

It is alleged that her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds.
News
10 hours ago

Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Milnerton protection racket: 4 more join cop suspects for questioning

Police officers allegedly demanded money from shopkeepers in Milnerton.
News
2 days ago

Man accused of killing three friends, including a cop, denied bail — as families come to see what he looks like

On Tuesday members from the Hawks’ Durban serious organised crime investigation unit and metro police received information about one of the suspects ...
News
1 month ago

Judge orders murder-accused to get legal affairs in order before pretrial

A Durban high court judge has ordered three murder-accused to get their legal issues sorted out before pre-trial next month.
News
2 months ago

A shot fired against an officer is a declaration of war — Senzo Mchunu

New police minister Senzo Mchunu is taking a militant posture towards violent crime, warning that shooting at police is a “declaration of war”.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fireworks in parliament as Gcaleka, Mkhwebane and her husband clash over ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media Politics
  3. Ntshavheni urges South Africans not to buy from unregistered spaza shops Politics
  4. Who is Nasiphi Moya? Seven things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor Politics
  5. We are aware of ANC members who plan to join Zuma’s MK Party: Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕