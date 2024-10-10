Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa made calculated move to make Mbalula ‘the sellout’, claims Malema

10 October 2024 - 15:33
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema has poured cold water on the GNU, calling it “a sellout agreement”. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

EFF leader Julius Malema says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is “a sellout of note, always ready to destroy his own in defence of white supremacists”, adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa was deliberate in not putting his signature on the government of national unity (GNU) agreement.

Malema poured cold water on the GNU, which he says is “a sellout agreement”.

“The historical account will be that Mbalula is the one that signed our country back into the hands of white people. Ordinarily, such an agreement should be signed by a president, but Ramaphosa made a calculated move that ‘I’m not going to go into this historic document, which is a sellout position’.”

Malema said Mbalula defends the GNU more than Ramaphosa is doing. “It was [Nelson] Mandela at Codesa who took on [former president FW] de Klerk toe-for-toe, it was not [the] secretary-general. Today when this is a complete sellout, they say, ‘save the president, let this one [Mbalula] come and sign what he doesn’t know’.”

Following his utterances, which Mbalula said "clearly go against" ANC GNU resolution, ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi was let off the hook after party officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday accepted his explanation. Mbalula had summoned him to the party's headquarters in Luthuli House Braamfotein, Johannesburg 

After electoral decline to 40% the ANC announced it would form a GNU. The ANC and DA struck a deal just before the first sitting of the National Assembly, where a president and parliament speaker and deputy speaker. The agreement was signed by Mbalula and DA federal council chair Helen Zille, which stated that the composition of the GNU would be discussed and agreed among the parties whenever new parties want to become part of it.

TimesLIVE

