She urged business rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons to provide a sustainable plan for the entity by the end of December.
“This is beautiful real estate that has been left in such a state. So they need to look at partners around their property portfolio and they need to ensure that government works together and stops working in silos,” Diko said.
She urged government entities to collaborate more effectively, saying “you have community radio stations here who don't have premises, whereas the premises of the Post Office are in that situation”.
Her remarks, however, were slammed by people on social media who pointed out her party was in power for 30 years.
Edward Themba voiced frustration over the situation, saying, “And you’re only realising it now. I think you guys should take a break from social media and actually do your work.”
Tsogang Vukani Amkeni echoed his sentiment. “Are you able to mention the responsible individual by name who can give timelines as to when these problems can be fixed? And also, what happens to your colleagues when they fail to deliver? This will just end as another talk and no action,” Amkeni said.
“We must just be frank and honest with ourselves — we have failed SA. I don't think the ANC has the capacity to restore or repurpose post offices. You guys are good at talking and presenting ideas (and lying) — implementation is simply not your thing,” Zweli YemYem Tom wrote.
Diko slammed for criticism of 'truly heartbreaking' conditions at Post Office branches
Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies Khusela Diko is being criticised after slamming the state of the SA Post Office and the new leaders of the ministry after three months in office.
The DA's Solly Malatsi is the minister of communications and digital technologies.
Diko visited a post office branch in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape this week and was not impressed.
“The situation on the ground is truly heartbreaking. Employees work in filthy, hazardous conditions. Elderly men and women are going for weeks without being able to collect their grants because the Post Office are not talking to resolve their issues.
“Bereaved families are unable to bury their dead because the Post Office has no money to issue sometimes for weeks on end. Again we are ringing the alarm and calling on government to act with haste to intervene,” Diko said.
