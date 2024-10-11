Politics

WATCH LIVE | Free State MEC Mance launches artisan employment project

11 October 2024 - 12:12 By TimesLIVE
Free State public works MEC Dibolelo Mance is on Friday launching the expanded public works programme (EPWP) artisan development project which will see more than 2,000 vacancies in the artisan sector filled.

Speaking at the launch in Bloemfontein, Mance said the department underscored the critical role of the EPWP in addressing the province’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges.

“The EPWP model is one of government’s most significant tools in the fight against poverty and unemployment. It holds the power to not only alleviate poverty through employment opportunities but also to create much-needed infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. This is why this launch is so important,” she said.

TimesLIVE

