Free State public works MEC Dibolelo Mance is on Friday launching the expanded public works programme (EPWP) artisan development project which will see more than 2,000 vacancies in the artisan sector filled.
Speaking at the launch in Bloemfontein, Mance said the department underscored the critical role of the EPWP in addressing the province’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges.
“The EPWP model is one of government’s most significant tools in the fight against poverty and unemployment. It holds the power to not only alleviate poverty through employment opportunities but also to create much-needed infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. This is why this launch is so important,” she said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Free State MEC Mance launches artisan employment project
Free State public works MEC Dibolelo Mance is on Friday launching the expanded public works programme (EPWP) artisan development project which will see more than 2,000 vacancies in the artisan sector filled.
Speaking at the launch in Bloemfontein, Mance said the department underscored the critical role of the EPWP in addressing the province’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges.
“The EPWP model is one of government’s most significant tools in the fight against poverty and unemployment. It holds the power to not only alleviate poverty through employment opportunities but also to create much-needed infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. This is why this launch is so important,” she said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
More workers saying they hate their jobs: depression and anxiety group
Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes visa reforms as boost for economy
LISTEN | 'We won’t tolerate lawlessness': law enforcement agencies monitor Cosatu strike
WATCH | Free State MEC Mance presents province’s budget for financial year
Thousands of Gauteng youth jobless after contracts lapse, but other Nasi iSpani initiatives are still active
Nasi iSpani was not a vote-catching ploy, says premier Lesufi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos