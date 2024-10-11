Courtesy of SABC
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is on Friday briefing the media about developments in the party.
The briefing comes after its parliamentary leader John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Service Commission.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Jacob Zuma addresses media about MK Party developments
Courtesy of SABC
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is on Friday briefing the media about developments in the party.
The briefing comes after its parliamentary leader John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Service Commission.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
We are aware of ANC members who plan to join Zuma’s MK Party: Mbalula
Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA
‘He doesn’t want to blemish his name’: MK Party vows to fight for Hlophe despite JSC resignation
JSC fills SCA vacancies as Hlophe resigns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos