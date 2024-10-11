Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma addresses media about MK Party developments

11 October 2024 - 13:18 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is on Friday briefing the media about developments in the party.

The briefing comes after its parliamentary leader John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Service Commission.

TimesLIVE

