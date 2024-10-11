Politics

‘We don’t believe ActionSA will do better in Tshwane’: ANCYL’s Malatji

11 October 2024 - 14:13
ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji says Tshwane 'cannot be an area for people who are practising how to be leaders'. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has expressed a lack of faith in newly appointed Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya.

Moya was appointed on Wednesday after former mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted in a motion of no confidence last month.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday ahead of their march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday, Malatji said the capital city cannot be run by individuals who are “learning to lead”.

Moya received 122 votes against Brink's 86 votes. Her appointment was backed by the ANC.

“In Tshwane we would have loved the ANC to take the mayorship. If the leadership in that area feels otherwise, that's fine. However, the capital city cannot be an area for people who are practising how to be leaders,” he said.

Malatji believes the ANC is the only party capable of effectively running municipalities.

“We stand by the position that we must take the mayorship in that metro, fix it and restore it to what it used to be: a Tshwane that is glorious, where townships are serviced. 

“I don't know if the ActionSA mayor will be able to do that, but let us give them the benefit of the doubt.

“We don't believe it is a good decision to give the metro to ActionSA and not to the ANC. We believe the ANC can govern better in any municipality. South Africans have learnt not voting for the ANC was a dangerous mistake because there is no other party that can govern better.”

TimesLIVE

