Tshwane's new mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya will unveil her mayoral committee on Sunday afternoon, just days after her ascension to the top post in the capital city.
The announcement will take place at Tshwane House, her spokesperson Zintle Mahlati said.
“Moya will announce members of the mayoral committee who will intensify efforts to bring service delivery to all corners of Tshwane. The announcement follows Dr Moya’s election as executive mayor during a special sitting of council held on Wednesday.
“The mayor, during her acceptance speech, assured Tshwane residents that a fully functional, equipped and politically sensitive [Mayco] will be constituted with the needs of residents at the centre of all decisions made in the city,” Mahlati said.
Moya, the ActionSA top brass leader heading up governance, succeeded her former boss, the DA's Cilliers Brink, who was axed recently after an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion.
She beat Brink by 122 votes to 86.
The newly minted mayor, speaking after her election, accepted her responsibilities, admitting that the journey ahead was daunting. However, she believes that the new ANC-led partnership will lead to an era of prosperity and universal quality service delivery for the capital city.
“The past couple of months have been difficult for the residents of Tshwane, as they faced uncertainty over the leadership of the city,” she said.
“There is an African proverb that says, 'when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers'. The anxiety and political instability that has plagued this city is not lost on me. But my vow today is to put the politics of the past behind us and bring stability to the city we call home.”
TimesLIVE
Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya to unveil mayoral committee
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Tshwane's new mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya will unveil her mayoral committee on Sunday afternoon, just days after her ascension to the top post in the capital city.
The announcement will take place at Tshwane House, her spokesperson Zintle Mahlati said.
“Moya will announce members of the mayoral committee who will intensify efforts to bring service delivery to all corners of Tshwane. The announcement follows Dr Moya’s election as executive mayor during a special sitting of council held on Wednesday.
“The mayor, during her acceptance speech, assured Tshwane residents that a fully functional, equipped and politically sensitive [Mayco] will be constituted with the needs of residents at the centre of all decisions made in the city,” Mahlati said.
Moya, the ActionSA top brass leader heading up governance, succeeded her former boss, the DA's Cilliers Brink, who was axed recently after an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion.
She beat Brink by 122 votes to 86.
The newly minted mayor, speaking after her election, accepted her responsibilities, admitting that the journey ahead was daunting. However, she believes that the new ANC-led partnership will lead to an era of prosperity and universal quality service delivery for the capital city.
“The past couple of months have been difficult for the residents of Tshwane, as they faced uncertainty over the leadership of the city,” she said.
“There is an African proverb that says, 'when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers'. The anxiety and political instability that has plagued this city is not lost on me. But my vow today is to put the politics of the past behind us and bring stability to the city we call home.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
How the DA lost Tshwane
LISTEN | Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
Who is Nasiphi Moya? Seven things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos