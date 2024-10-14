Politics

Date set for City of Tshwane's review application on failure to implement wage agreement

14 October 2024 - 17:22
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Samwu says the cost of living has risen sharply and many of its members are now struggling with debt. File photo.
Image: Cornel Van Heerden/Beeld/Gallo

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has welcomed a decision by the labour court to hear the City of Tshwane’s review of decisions ordering it to pay and implement the agreed wage agreement for 2021 and 2023 on November 28. 

“This decision is a significant milestone for the union and its members,” the union said in a statement on Monday. 

Municipal workers were due for a 3.5% salary increase in 2021 and a 5.4% increase in 2023.

Instead of implementing these increases, the municipality applied for exemptions for both years.

When these exemptions were dismissed by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council, the city sought to review the decisions, further delaying workers’ increases.

The union said it had consistently opposed these actions, which it believed were driven by political motives rather than financial necessity, particularly from the DA-led administration.

It said DA leader John Steenhuisen had been at the forefront of this injustice to workers, even stating: “If you are unable to tell Samwu that there is no money for salary increases, you will have nothing to inherit.”

“We once again urge the new political leadership in Tshwane to withdraw these review applications and engage in meaningful dialogue with Sawmu,” the union said. 

It said the cost of living had risen sharply, and many of its members were now struggling with debt.

“These workers are not just numbers, they are individuals with families, facing daily hardships. If the new leadership truly cares about its employees’ welfare, it will prioritise their needs over political agendas.” 

 TimesLIVE 

