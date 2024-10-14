Politics

LISTEN | 'The aloe plant — a symbol of resilience': A tribute to Tito Mboweni

14 October 2024 - 15:32
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni during his budget maiden budget speech in 2019 holding an aloe ferox plant.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni during his budget maiden budget speech in 2019 holding an aloe ferox plant.
Image: X/@tito_mboweni

During his maiden budget speech in 2019, former finance minister Tito Mboweni introduced South Africans to an indigenous aloe.

The speech, which remains one of his most memorable addresses, exemplified his unwavering belief in the resilience of South Africans.

The aloe ferox survives and thrives when times are tough — it actually prefers less water,” Mboweni said. 

In the ensuing two years, Mboweni frequently referenced the aloe to inspire South Africans to endure the challenges of a difficult economy.

Listen to the tribute here:

MORE:

WATCH | ‘I will always cherish our long conversations’: Malema on Mboweni’s passing

EFF leader Julius Malema has remembered Tito Mboweni as a leader who demonstrated unwavering integrity, leading with principle through good and bad ...
Politics
8 hours ago

POLL | How will you remember Tito Mboweni?

What will you remember about Tito Mboweni?
News
8 hours ago

‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: Tito Mboweni’s wish

ANC veteran Tito Mboweni expressed contentment with his life's achievements.
News
14 hours ago

'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are mourning

Mboweni's passing sparks sadness and tributes as people remember the Twitter Chef for his ordinary touch
News
1 day ago

Tributes continue to pour in for Tito Mboweni — the ‘Duke of the Duchy of Magoebaskloof’

Tito Mboweni died on Saturday night at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness
News
1 day ago

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died

Former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has died.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Tshwane mayor announces mayoral committee, unveils key priorities Politics
  2. 'Mind your steps because we will act': Fikile Mbalula to Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  3. It cost R27.9m to send Team SA to Olympics — nearly R1m of which was for ... Politics
  4. SACP snubs GNU celebrations Politics
  5. Mbalula calls GNU snub by SACP 'unfortunate' and a missed opportunity Politics

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original