Mbalula vs Lesufi spat sparks demonstration at ANC GNU celebration

The spat between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi resulted in a silent demonstration outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday in the midst of the ANC's “100 days of government of national unity” celebrations.
As Mbalula called for the the national anthem to be sung, a handful of party supporters hoisted placards saying: “Don't kill Chris Hani again” and “We are Panyaza Lesufi, Panyaza Lesufi is us”.
A visibly annoyed Mbalula addressed the demonstrators, accusing them of trying to “ruin our beautiful event”.
Pointing at the crowd, he said: "'There are some of you here trying to ruin our event. Panyaza is the chairperson of the ANC, he is our chairperson. Don't be mischievous here, otherwise you will face disciplinary action. I can see you disturbing us, raising silly placards.”
Lesufi also condemned the demonstrators for their actions when he took to the podium to kick-start the event.
“As we celebrate this milestone of establishing a government of national unity, we must be wary of those that are doing wrong things. Comrade SG [Mbalula] was right, it must not be in our name that we undermine the leadership of this movement. It must not be in our name that we want to define ourselves outside the leadership of the ANC. We are under the leadership of the ANC and our national office bearers provide that particular leadership. We must respect that, comrades.
“Our task is to welcome you here as the ANC takes stock of 100 days of the government of national unity. Our task is to thank the government of national unity for guiding us through the most difficult period that our movement has found itself in. Our task is also to thank those that have crafted the document, the statement of intent and those that were given the mandate to negotiate on our behalf. On behalf of the membership of the ANC in Gauteng, let's give them a round of applause for the tasks they have done,” he said.
Acknowledging the NEC leadership and various ANC chairpersons on stage, Mbalula said the leadership of the party has been left in his hands and he governs Luthuli house, alongside first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.
Concluding his keynote address ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took a jab at Mbalula, saying: “I hear Mbalula saying he is in charge of the party's headquarters. It is the ANC that is leading at Luthuli.”
TimesLIVE
