Morocco 'blunder' won't affect trade prospects, says ANC's Mokonyane

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane is unwavering on her party's allegiance to the Sahrawi people despite the international crisis caused by a “delinquent” senior leader.
Mokonyane said she did not believe the incident would compromise trade prospects.
“I do not think that this poses a question about future trade relations. What we want to remain is being consistent with what we stand for. Nobody was sent last week to speak on behalf of the ANC.
“We cannot betray the people of Western Sahara, nor can we misrepresent the ANC. It's about a misrepresentation.”
Last week, the party's deputy head of the international relations subcommittee, Obed Bapela, misrepresented the party in Morocco in an embarrassing engagement with its allies in Africa's northern regions of Western Sahara and Algeria.
He allegedly organised a delegation under false pretences while travelling under the guise of being on an official visit for the ANC.
Mokonyane insisted Bapela's actions were “wayward” and not carried out on the ANC's instruction.
“Obed Bapela and anyone who was part of that delegation was not mandated by the ANC. They were also not mandated by the South African government. That is the bottom line — any other detail comes after.”
Mokonyane said the ANC's position on the freedom to associate has not changed.
“Everybody has a right to associate with whoever, such as Nigeria, Algeria and West Africa. The issue that you are all interested in is about the stance of the ANC.
“We have been part of those calling for a solution and in this instance, the only solution is the respect of the resolutions, including the recognition of the people of Western Sahara as a nation and a people that have a right to self-determination.”
While it is unclear what disciplinary action will be taken, Bapela has been stripped of his international privileges to engage foreign governments as a party representative.
Bapela was reported to have met the Moroccan minister of foreign affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat to foster stronger trade ties between the two nations. He reportedly invited a Moroccan delegation to South Africa to explore investment opportunities.
ANC insiders have described Bapela's actions as a serious offence. The party has been campaigning for the plight of the people of Western Sahara.
The ANC, and by extension the government, has had a contentious relationship with the Moroccan government. Tensions between the two countries played out during the Brics summit last year when the Moroccan government declined an invitation to attend the summit at the 11th hour.
Pretoria has long campaigned for recognition of an an independent Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, a disputed territory also known as the Western Sahara which is presently occupied by Morocco..
The ANC and Algeria's National Liberation Front have been united in the fight for an independent Western Sahara.
TimesLIVE
Morocco 'blunder' won't affect trade prospects, says ANC's Mokonyane
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane is unwavering on her party's allegiance to the Sahrawi people despite the international crisis caused by a “delinquent” senior leader.
Mokonyane said she did not believe the incident would compromise trade prospects.
“I do not think that this poses a question about future trade relations. What we want to remain is being consistent with what we stand for. Nobody was sent last week to speak on behalf of the ANC.
“We cannot betray the people of Western Sahara, nor can we misrepresent the ANC. It's about a misrepresentation.”
Last week, the party's deputy head of the international relations subcommittee, Obed Bapela, misrepresented the party in Morocco in an embarrassing engagement with its allies in Africa's northern regions of Western Sahara and Algeria.
He allegedly organised a delegation under false pretences while travelling under the guise of being on an official visit for the ANC.
Mokonyane insisted Bapela's actions were “wayward” and not carried out on the ANC's instruction.
“Obed Bapela and anyone who was part of that delegation was not mandated by the ANC. They were also not mandated by the South African government. That is the bottom line — any other detail comes after.”
Mokonyane said the ANC's position on the freedom to associate has not changed.
“Everybody has a right to associate with whoever, such as Nigeria, Algeria and West Africa. The issue that you are all interested in is about the stance of the ANC.
“We have been part of those calling for a solution and in this instance, the only solution is the respect of the resolutions, including the recognition of the people of Western Sahara as a nation and a people that have a right to self-determination.”
While it is unclear what disciplinary action will be taken, Bapela has been stripped of his international privileges to engage foreign governments as a party representative.
Bapela was reported to have met the Moroccan minister of foreign affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat to foster stronger trade ties between the two nations. He reportedly invited a Moroccan delegation to South Africa to explore investment opportunities.
ANC insiders have described Bapela's actions as a serious offence. The party has been campaigning for the plight of the people of Western Sahara.
The ANC, and by extension the government, has had a contentious relationship with the Moroccan government. Tensions between the two countries played out during the Brics summit last year when the Moroccan government declined an invitation to attend the summit at the 11th hour.
Pretoria has long campaigned for recognition of an an independent Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, a disputed territory also known as the Western Sahara which is presently occupied by Morocco..
The ANC and Algeria's National Liberation Front have been united in the fight for an independent Western Sahara.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
International crisis: Obed Bapela embarrasses ANC with Algerian and Western Sahara allies
EU-Morocco trade deals in Western Sahara ruled invalid by ECJ
West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos