The ANC is on Monday reflecting on 100 days of the government of national unity at the party's headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
The day's activities are being kickstarted by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address.
WATCH | ANC celebrates 100 days of government of national unity
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to reflect on key achievements of the government of national unity as it marks 100 days of existence. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
