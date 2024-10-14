EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed his heartfelt condolences for former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, who passed away on Saturday night after a short illness.
Malema remembered him as a leader who demonstrated unwavering integrity, leading with principle through good and bad times.
“I will always cherish our long phone conversations in which you shared your deep love for our people and the country. Your genuine and unwavering stance on all matters was always clear to us,” Malema said.
“I will miss the long telephone conversations I used to have with you as an elder and someone we grew up looking up to, specially for those of us who grew up in Limpopo. We will follow in your footsteps.
“We salute him for his contribution against apartheid. He led many strategic institutions and departments since 1994, yet he was never accused of corruption or maladministration. He was a committed leader who was always interested in putting the interests of the people first. We salute you for being an elder to us, always being there to advise and always making your views very clear. You've advised us on many issues. We have agreed and disagreed on many issues.
WATCH | 'I will always cherish our long conversations': Malema on Mboweni's passing
Image: EFF/Facebook
‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: Tito Mboweni’s wish
“The family should know their pain is our pain. We are with them during these difficult times.”
When former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned from the party and joined the MK Party, Mboweni offered Malema support and kind words, despite his history of criticising the EFF.
“There are some among us who are openly or privately celebrating what they call the demise of the EFF. They really shouldn’t. The EFF has a role to play, whether you like it or not,” Mboweni said.
Malema took to Twitter to share old tweets, reminiscing about moments shared with Mboweni.
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse also shared fond memories and expressed heartbreak over Mboweni's sudden death.
“Governor Tito Mboweni was his usual chirpy self just two weeks ago. Great plans. Loads of elderly advice. He gave me the best lunch. I didn’t know it would be the last. Definitely too soon. I’m heartbroken,” she said.

