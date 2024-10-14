Politics

WATCH | ActionSA briefs media in parliament

14 October 2024 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

ActionSA is on Monday holding its inaugural parliamentary press briefing to deliver updates on the government of national unity and the party's role.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New Tshwane mayor announces mayoral committee, unveils key priorities

The ANC makes up 50% of the city's executive unveiled by new Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya on Sunday
Politics
1 day ago

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya to unveil mayoral committee

Tshwane's new mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya will unveil her mayoral committee on Sunday afternoon, just days after her ascension to the top post in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘We don’t believe ActionSA will do better in Tshwane’: ANCYL’s Malatji

Speaking on Thursday ahead of a march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Friday, ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji said the capital city ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Tshwane mayor announces mayoral committee, unveils key priorities Politics
  2. 'Mind your steps because we will act': Fikile Mbalula to Panyaza Lesufi Politics
  3. It cost R27.9m to send Team SA to Olympics — nearly R1m of which was for ... Politics
  4. SACP snubs GNU celebrations Politics
  5. Mbalula calls GNU snub by SACP 'unfortunate' and a missed opportunity Politics

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original