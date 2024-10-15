Politics

KZN Cogta MEC welcomes arrest of Zulu prince in alleged R26m minerals theft ring

15 October 2024 - 10:31 By LWAZI HLANGU
Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu (left), who swears allegiance to Prince Simakade kaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation, was arrested last week in connection with a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) has welcomed the arrest of Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and an associate in relation to a R26m minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

Zulu is accused of involvement in a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate which allegedly looted unprocessed material from RBM in northern KZN for years.

He was arrested on October 5 at KwaZiphethe royal residence in KwaNongoma by members of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police task force established to deal with illicit mining operations in Richards Bay.

He appeared in the Empangeni magistrate's court with his co-accused, logistics businessman Richard Malinga from Durban, on October 7.

They were each granted R50,000 bail.

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu monarchy, applauded law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for dealing with the syndicate.

“We welcome this arrest as it sends a strong message crime is being dealt with seriously in KwaZulu-Natal. It is clear the police now have the upper hand against the [alleged] criminal syndicate of Prince Lungalomndeni, which has caused considerable harm to the economy of our province,” said Buthelezi.

Zulu, who was in the royal family faction that backed Prince Simakade's claim to the Zulu throne against King Misuzulu, is among at least six suspects who have been charged with the theft of R26m worth of minerals belonging to RBM.

His alleged involvement with the syndicate is through supplying stolen minerals to the Southway Freight warehouse at Isipingo, Durban.

Zulu and Malinga are expected back in court on November 4.

TimesLIVE

