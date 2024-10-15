Politics

Msimanga accuses Lesufi of 'concealing corruption'

DA Gauteng leader vows party will continue to push for release of reports to reveal a true picture of extent of corruption in the province

15 October 2024 - 16:51
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The DA's Gauteng leader and provincial legislature leader Solly Msimanga.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The DA in Gauteng has taken aim at premier Panyaza Lesufi, threatening to report him to the auditor-general and public protector for allegedly concealing forensic reports.

The party has petitioned for the release of forensic investigation reports to be made public by the provincial government since 2019.

However, the DA claims their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said his party is fed up with the delays after their latest deadline of September 13 was ignored.

“Year after year, millions of rand in taxpayers’ money are lost to corruption, particularly in government departments,” he said.

“The forensic investigations undertaken by the provincial government are meant to determine whether corrupt activities have taken place in government. By releasing these reports, Lesufi will show his government has nothing to hide and is serious about clamping down on corruption.”

Despite the release of the AngloGold Ashanti report, the Tembisa Hospital report and the Driving Licence Testing centre reports, Msimanga said there are still many others to be released.

“Recently it came to light that a forensic audit into the Gauteng social development department revealed the director of the sustainable livelihoods programme, July Maphosa, resigned in 2018 after he was accused of fraud and soliciting bribes. The audit, which began in 2018, also revealed that between 2014 and 2018 a huge portion of the annual budget for the programme went to three NPOs that shared directors.

“The contents of this audit have still not been made public. This department plays a critical role in uplifting the lives of Gauteng residents. However, this cannot be done if only a connected few are given tenders to deliver services.”

He alleged another forensic investigation was meant to be undertaken into the conditions at Rahima Moosa Hospital, which he claims has still not started. 

“It is clear that when corruption occurs there are only a connected few individuals who benefit, to the detriment of residents.

“The lifestyle audits Lesufi claims have been completed have not been made public. For the past two years we have been assured this process has been completed. These audits are also critical to clamping down on corruption.”

Msimanga said corrupt activities in the province divert money from service delivery, putting the needs of residents aside while more money is spent on forensic investigations which are never revealed, nor whether recommendations are being implemented.

“Little to no protection is offered to whistle-blowers to come forward with information about alleged corrupt activities in provincial government departments.

“Running a clean government means exposing corruption, even if it means politicians of the governing party are implicated. Many of these investigations started in 2016 under former premier David Makhura.”

Msimanga dared Lesufi to honour his commitment to run a clean government if he has nothing to hide.

“Premier Lesufi, do the right thing and release the reports on all the completed forensic investigations. Take the public into your confidence and release the reports. Implement the recommendations of the reports and start the process to recover the money lost to corruption.”

The DA will continue to push for the release of the reports to reveal a true picture of the extent of corruption in the province.

“These reports are gathering dust in your office cupboards and those implicated continue to walk freely without facing the consequences of their actions.

“The DA will ensure that when forensic investigations are undertaken the findings of the investigations are made public immediately. The recommendations in the report will be implemented and the money lost to corruption will be recovered.”

Approached for comment, Sizwe Pamla from Lesufi's office said they will respond on Wednesday during a media briefing. 

TimesLIVE

