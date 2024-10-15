WATCH | UP launches probe after Malema's 'Boer' song allegedly sung during lecture

The University of Pretoria (UP) says it will investigate “racism” complaints raised about EFF Julius Malema's address at the institution last week.
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald complained to the university about Malema saying he sang the “Kill the Boer” song during his lecture at the university. The red berets leader delivered a public lecture at a packed university hall on Friday.
“The FF Plus will ask the university's rector and vice-chancellor, Prof Francis Petersen, whether disciplinary steps will be taken against the relevant students and what those steps will entail,” Groenewald said.
“The FF Plus is of the opinion that the EFFSC [EFF Student Command] should not be allowed to keep sowing division. The damage caused by such conduct has a ripple effect that stretches much wider than the university’s borders. Such racist incitement runs counter to all acceptable South African societal norms and should no longer be tolerated.”
Groenewald wants the EFFSC to be banned at UP.
“It is clear that the EFFSC should not have been allowed back as a student organisation at UP. This incident proves that it cannot be trusted, and that it should be permanently deregistered and banned from campus.”
UP spokesperson Sashlin Girraj told TimesLIVE the institution has begun a probe into the matter.
“The University of Pretoria strongly condemns any form of incitement to violence, discrimination and racism on any of our campuses. This behaviour is in direct conflict with the values of our university, which aim to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and visitors,” Girraj said.
“We are investigating the incident and want to make it clear that the university will not hesitate to take action against any individual or group that violates our policies and rules. Anyone involved in behaviour that harms or damages our community will be held accountable in accordance with the university’s disciplinary procedures. We remain committed to a campus culture of respect, diversity and equality, and will do everything in our power to protect these principles.”
There have been tensions in UP student politics. In October 2023, AfriForum youth pasted “blacks only” and “no whites allowed” placards on the university entrances. This was after controversy over SRC elections results which stirred racial tensions.
Signs with “whites only” and “no blacks allowed” were used by the apartheid government to separate people according to race. These have not been used in the country for nearly 30 years.
AfriForum Youth said it pasted the stickers because the university did not respond to its call for the EFFSC to be deregistered as a student council. The organisation wanted the EFFSC to be banned after Tshwane EFF members protested outside the university and blocked gates, decrying racism, after a fight broke out between EFFSC members and a group of “white boys” during the student representative council (SRC) election campaign.
Previously, AfriForum initiated a legal battle against the EFF, but the Equality Court found that the EFF singing of “kill the Boer” was not hate speech.
