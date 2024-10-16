Politics

Former MP among seven arrested for corruption over wastepicker tuk-tuks

16 October 2024 - 09:29
A former MP is among seven suspects arrested for alleged corruption in connection with a tender awarded to Enviro-Mobi in March 2017. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former MP is among seven people arrested for alleged corruption expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday. 

The suspects, including high-ranking officials and company directors, handed themselves over to the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit in Gauteng on Wednesday morning.   

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said they were arrested after a forensic report by the Special Investigating Unit into a tender issued in October 2016 by the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development requesting proposals to integrate and formalise waste operatives into the mainstream waste management economy.

“A tender of about R27m was awarded to Enviro-Mobi in March 2017. The contract agreement between the department and Enviro-Mobi stipulated the department may consider to pay on condition that 50% of the work has been completed and no upfront payments may be made to the service provider,” she said.

However, it was established during the investigation that R25m was paid to Enviro-Mobi for 200 motorised three-wheelers, “though all goods were still in the possession of the service provider”. 

‘Rooting out graft’: Home affairs officials arrested amid department’s zero-tolerance campaign

Thirty-one officials have been disciplined and two others prosecuted, with more arrests on the way, department says
Politics
19 hours ago

The tuk-tuks, or karikis as they were called, were intended for 58 waste pickers in the Ekurhuleni municipality but they were not delivered.

It was also discovered the service provider later issued a letter of demand to the department for a further payment of more than R9m for safekeeping, storage and ancillary services for the fleet.

“The company also failed to disclose, in its bid proposal, its affiliation to the politician who was an MP and misrepresented to the department that it had supplied the fleet as well as fleet-related services,” said Mbambo. 

A case was registered at the Johannesburg Central police station in October 2020, prompting the Hawks investigation. 

The suspects will be charged with fraud, theft, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”   

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Msimanga accuses Lesufi of 'concealing corruption'

DA Gauteng leader vows party will continue to push for release of reports to reveal a true picture of extent of corruption in the province
Politics
19 hours ago

Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found guilty

Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney, 67, claimed to have no knowledge that she was a director of KJP Traders
News
20 hours ago

'We are winning many battles,' says Hawks head at success briefing

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya lays out achievements of the past three months
News
2 days ago

Hawks boost crime-fighting account with R8m

Fentanyl has made its way into the local drug network, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya warns
News
2 days ago

Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is the subject of a Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) probe into allegations that a company with links to him received ...
News
3 years ago

'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m waste-picking contract

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has been directly implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in the Gauteng government's "irregular" R27m ...
News
3 years ago

Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe firm linked to ANC's Pule Mabe

The Special Investigating Unit is probing a company with alleged links to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe over a waste picking tender it scored in 2017.
Politics
3 years ago
