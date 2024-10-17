‘A slap in the face for Afrikaners’: FF Plus unhappy with EFF's Ramabodu MMC promotion

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) in Tshwane has described the appointment of EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu as MMC for environment and agriculture management as a “slap in the face for Afrikaners”.
Former Tshwane community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen criticised Ramabodu’s appointment in the new municipal mayoral committee led by mayor Nasiphi Moya.
“Though the new ActionSA mayor describes her mayoral committee as ‘politically sensitive’, Ramabodu’s appointment as mayoral committee member is ill-considered in the FF+'s view. Ramabodu is the very same councillor who stated during a recent council meeting that he would really like to assault a farmer and that he wants Afrikaner blood,” Theunissen said.
While Theunissen conceded Ramabodu had apologised for his remarks during a heated council debate in July, he was “doubtful whether he truly has the best interests of all Tshwane residents at heart”.
Ramabodu, in a letter to the South African Human Rights Commission, said: “I have withdrawn my remarks and offered an unconditional apology. I am more than willing to reiterate this apology and take any additional steps required to demonstrate my remorse and commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment.
EFF sees red after Floyd Shivambu compliments Busisiwe Mkhwebane
“It is important to note that the speaker of the council requested that I withdraw my remarks and apologise, which I did unconditionally. If there is a need to reiterate this apology, I am more than willing to do so to ensure that the matter is resolved amicably.
“My remarks were made during a highly charged council meeting, where I felt provoked and threatened. However, I understand that this context does not excuse my words. I specifically wish to apologise to the Afrikaner community for my remarks. My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret any pain they may have caused.”
Theunissen accused Ramabodu of being a racist. The EFF leader has also accused FF+ of the same during council meetings.
“It is absolutely unacceptable to allow someone who is openly hostile towards a large part of the community to hold a leadership office in the metro,” Theunissen said.
The EFF has defended Ramabodu's appointment, accusing the FF+ of racism.
Moya announced her mayoral committee members on Sunday, comprising ANC, EFF, Action SA and Good Party members. “Fellow residents of Tshwane, this is a diverse and politically sensitive mayoral committee and I am confident it is well equipped to lead our city forward,” Moya said.
Ramabodu, in his first week of appointment, has been leading cleaning of illegal dumpsites in townships, including Mamelodi.
