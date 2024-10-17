Another EFF MP has called it quits.
Fana Mokoena has resigned four months after he was sworn-in as an MP in the seventh parliament.
“He has resigned,” confirmed parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Thursday.
Mokoena didn't respond to several requests for comment on Wednesday and Thursday.
This is the second time the internationally acclaimed actor has left parliament.
He first became an EFF MP in May 2014, representing the party in the National Council of Provinces before switching to the National Assembly in August 2016 until October 2020 when he resigned.
Mokoena returned to parliament in June this year after the May 29 general elections.
He served in the sport, arts and culture and trade, industry and competition portfolio committees.
Sources claimed he resigned early this week, a day before former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane submitted her resignation.
EFF MP Fana Mokoena resigns from parliament
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE
