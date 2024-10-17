Politics

EFF sees red after Floyd Shivambu compliments Busisiwe Mkhwebane

17 October 2024 - 13:07
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Floyd Shivambu has lauded Busisiwe Mkhwebane as 'one of the most disciplined, hard-working and skilled professionals'.
EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe has taken jabs at the party's former deputy president Floyd Shivambu over his remarks on Busisiwe Mkhwebane after she left the party.

Mkhwebane announced she was leaving the EFF this week, sparking debate on the state of leadership in the red berets with less than two months to go before its elective conference in December.

Her departure comes months after Shivambu joined the MK Party

Shivambu praised Mkhwebane, saying: “Advocate Mkhwebane is one of the most disciplined, hardworking and skilled professionals I know. She never sacrifices principle on the altar of convenience. Viva black excellence.” 

His remarks ruffled the feathers of EFF members.

“I am of a belief and view that you were never genuine in your following of the CIC [Julius Malema] when he was expelled. You followed him because his greatness was always evident and your association was motivated by self-interest. You used him and he thought you genuinely cared,” Gcilishe said responding to Shivambu.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane bids EFF goodbye

'I can contribute more somewhere else.'
Politics
1 day ago

“How I haven’t blocked you is an indication of how toxic I am to myself. But when did you become such an opportunist, Floyd? You don’t even like these people you are suddenly praising. Your self-interested behaviour continues to shock me.”

Mkhwebane expressed a need for rest while indicating a commitment to continue fighting for vulnerable communities.

EFF central command team member Anthony Matumba was adamant the party was not collapsing. He said there were three categories of departing members: bitter opportunists, political careerists and members of members.

“The bitter opportunists suffer from entitlement issues. They think that the EFF owes them deployment in parliament or council. They are leaving the EFF because they didn't get positions in parliament after elections,” Matumba said.

“The second category is political careerists with uncontrollable ambitions to be at the top. What you must know about careerists is that they have good positions and deployment in the EFF but they think it is not enough.

“They want something big in their political career. That is why the MK Party is giving them offers like soccer players. The likes of Floyd, Manyi and possibly Mkhwebane.”

He said careerists are positioning themselves in the hopes the party would grow and take over government. Just like the IFP, everything would collapse soon, he said. 

“The EFF is not collapsing. Opportunists, careerists and members of members are getting rid of themselves.”

