Politics

KZN ready for protests, cheats and other matric exam challenges: Ntuli

Education department urges Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to tell local municipalities to activate rapid response team

17 October 2024 - 14:57 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli with education MEC Sipho Hlomuka at a media briefing about the matric exams.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli with education MEC Sipho Hlomuka at a media briefing about the matric exams.
Image: KZN Premier's office

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has allayed concerns that service delivery protests may affect matric exams, which start on Monday.

“During the processes of exams, opportunists will use this to protest because of service delivery. We have an integrated plan which includes security issues. We are not only protecting schools, but we are working as a team with municipalities,” said Hlomuka.

He said the issue had come out strongly during a cabinet meeting where the department urged provincial co-operative governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to tell local municipalities to activate rapid response team.

“This will ensure that issues raised on service delivery are attended to quickly so that exams are not disrupted.”

Hlomuka was speaking at a briefing by KZN premier Thami Ntuli on the province’s state of readiness for the national senior certificate exams.

KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres

Speaking on Wednesday about the KZN education department's state of readiness for national senior certificate exams which start on October 21, ...
News
1 week ago

He said in previous years some community members took advantage of the exams to draw attention to water shortages.

“Education is not only for government but rather a societal issue and needs everyone. It’s the only weapon which will assist this country to grow and keep job opportunities and grow the economy.”

They will also safeguard the safety of the exams after parents and angry community members threatened to disrupt exams in some of the schools as there was no water, he said.

“We are engaging with Cogta.”

Ntuli said they have plans to heighten security at high-risk examination centres in all 12 districts. Among the high-risk centres identified are Umlazi and Umzinyathi, which have 18 centres each, Umgungundlovu with 18, Pinetown (11), Zululand (8), King Cetshwayo (8), Ugu (7), Umkhanyakude (6), Harry Gwala (4) and Amajuba (1).

“We are ready. We don’t have concerns. There are measures to ensure that we do not falter and to ensure we present a credible exam,” said Ntuli.

All systems ready for 2024 end-of-year national examinations: Umalusi

The matric exams are set to run from October 21 to November 27.
News
6 days ago

About 172,433 full-time candidates and 34,986 part-time candidates will sit for the examinations.

“Pupils will be carrying the dreams, hopes and prayers of entire families, and the culmination of years of hard work,” said Ntuli.

The education department has worked hard to improve its 86% matric pass rate last year. he said. This included efforts with schools which achieved a pass rate of 40% and below.

Ntuli said Hlomuka and Ngcobo had on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the printing facilities expected to produce about 30-million examination scripts. 

The matriculants will on Friday sign a pledge to uphold the credibility and integrity of the matric examinations, he added.

The matric results are expected to be formally released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on January 15. In KwaZulu-Natal the results will be released on January 16. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bishops Diocesan College council chair apologises for 'hurtful' social media post about Middle East

Bishops Diocesan College was engulfed in more controversy hours after confirming a bullying scandal over pro-Palestine comments posted on social ...
News
8 hours ago

Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list

Academic results and how the schools prepare pupils for life are assessed.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng registers 189,693 pupils for matric examinations

Armed escorts, response units and CCTV cameras for the duration of the examinations will augment security at exam centres.
News
3 days ago

Pupils burn the midnight oil at school to ace matric exams

Some high school teachers are helping matric pupils with classes through the night to help them prepare for finals which start on October 21
News
6 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Report card: 100 days of nothing from our education ministers

In the short time of the GNU, the basic and higher education ministers have fluffed their lines, unlike some of their ministerial counterparts
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We won’t go back to apartheid’: DA MP gets under Nzimande’s skin ... Politics
  2. EFF to report McKenzie for 'lying' about his R800,000 Olympics trip Politics
  3. Pule Mabe and others granted bail in connection with waste picker tuk-tuk deal Politics
  4. Pule Mabe steps aside from ANC NEC, disputes corruption charges Politics
  5. 'Try harder, masters — the slaves have woken up': Lesufi fires back at DA Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament