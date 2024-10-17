Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

17 October 2024 - 14:39 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the National Assembly on Thursday for his quarterly question-and-answer session.

TimesLIVE

