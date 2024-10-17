Politics

WATCH LIVE | Sports minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media

17 October 2024 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who has come under fire for an “extravagant and exorbitant” trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, will react to these accusations while reflecting on his achievements in his first 100 days in office.

He is briefing the media at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

READ MORE:

EFF to report McKenzie for 'lying' about his R800,000 Olympics trip

The EFF has accused sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie of lying about his trip to the Paris Olympics.
Politics
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie: so much for cutting back on wasteful expenditure

The minister often speaks about reducing wasteful expenditure and better budget distribution, but some of his department’s spending doesn’t inspire ...
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Plot thickens: Gayton McKenzie gatecrashes SA Rugby’s equity vote

Ruling body postpones its most consequential day at the ballot in special general meeting at minister's request.
Sport
14 hours ago

'What joyride?': McKenzie defends R800k trip to Paris Olympics

'I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics.'
Sport
2 days ago

It cost R27.9m to send Team SA to Olympics — nearly R1m of which was for McKenzie to attend

The department of sport, arts and culture has revealed it spent R27.9m to send Team South Africa to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Politics
5 days ago
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma