Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who has come under fire for an “extravagant and exorbitant” trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, will react to these accusations while reflecting on his achievements in his first 100 days in office.
He is briefing the media at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Sports minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media
