IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s youngest daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, has died at the age of 55.
She died in the early hours on Monday, a week after she was hospitalised in Cape Town.
Her brother Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi said the MP had taken ill while in Cape Town for a sitting of parliament.
“The youngest child of the late umntwana wakwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late undlunkulu Princess Irene departed this world quite unexpectedly, having been admitted to hospital in Cape Town a week ago. She had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of parliament where she served as a member of the National Assembly,” Zuzifa Buthelezi said in a family statement.
She died a year after her father’s passing last September.
Zuzifa Buthelezi said while his sister's health was not “perfect for several years”, her passing was a shock to the family.
“The loss of Princess Angela just a year after the passing of our father is a terrible shock. We did not expect this sudden news. Princess Angela is survived by her only child, her beloved daughter Princess Ntando Nkeiruka, who was always by her side. Our deepest sympathy is with our niece at this painful time.”
Details for the funeral are expected to be shared in due course.
TimesLIVE
Buthelezi's daughter Princess Angela has died
Image: Buthelezi Foundation
TimesLIVE
