IFP leaders have made significant strides in the GNU, KZN — Hlabisa
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says his party’s representatives in the government of national unity (GNU) have achieved excellent results in just over 100 days in their respective positions.
He also spoke glowingly about the IFP-led government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal, saying premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was building a capable and ethical province that prioritises service delivery, inclusive economic growth and prosperity for all
Hlabisa, who is the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, told journalists on Monday that in his first 100 days in office he has embarked on significant processes to rescue ailing municipalities and has produced a turnaround plan which he said has received the approval of the cabinet.
The plan, Hlabisa, said will be rolled out to ensure dysfunctional municipalities are turned around to become able municipalities.
He listed “notable” achievements of his office in the past 100 days which include:
“With all the above achievements, we have maintained and emphasised that the progress we have made is just the beginning, and there’s still much work to be done to address deep-rooted challenges at Cogta,” said Hlabisa.
There's no room to disappear: ANC chief whip on leading a 40% caucus
He also highlighted the work done by IFP deputy president Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, who is the minister of public service and administration.
Hlabisa said over the past 100 days, the department of public service & administration (DPSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Chandler Institute of Governance.
“This MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between the DPSA and the Singapore-based institute, which emphasises areas such as knowledge exchange and capacity-building in public administration.”
He also mentioned an unannounced oversight visit that Buthelezi paid to the Phillip Moyo Community Health Centre to assess compliance with the Batho Pele (People First) principles and service delivery standards.
“Such unannounced visits play a crucial role in promoting accountability, increasing citizen engagement, shaping policy, and ultimately enhancing the quality of services provided to the public.”
Buthelezi announced last month that suspended government officials will no longer sit idly at home while they continue to get paid. Instead, DPSA was taking a new directive for discipline management, including the transfer of suspended officials to other departments or units.
“Through these transfers, DPSA wants to ensure that while every senior and qualified and competent official is undergoing disciplinary processes, they don't just sit at home on suspension, but they are transferred to other departments or units for them to use their skills and qualifications to benefit that unit while they are on suspension.”
Hlabisa said this spoke to the IFP’s manifesto which proposed a need to professionalise the public service.
He said Buthelezi has focused on tackling corruption, tackling stagnation in the public service, innovation and underperformance since taking office.
He also highlighted positive contributions by the two IFP deputy ministers — Mkhuleko Hlengwa in transport and Narend Singh who is the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and environment.
Hlabisa said the IFP will remain a voice of reason in the GNU, while not abandoning its identity.
“We are patriots building for the future, not voices of destruction that seek to tear apart the very fabric of our society.”
With regards to the deadlock on the NHI and the Bela Act, the party was of the view that an opportunity should be created within the GNU to open dialogue on the policy proposals where there are fundamental differences and to find a common ground and solutions.
“We therefore welcome the establishment of a GNU clearing house which will deal with policy disagreements.”
According to Hlabisa, premier Thamsanqa Ntuli who leads the KwaZulu-Natal government has made significant strides in his first 100 days in office to meet the IFP’s manifesto commitments by outlining a comprehensive plan to drive inclusive growth, job creation, and stabilise public finances.
“To address financial difficulties, he emphasised revenue enhancement, by urging departments to improve collection efforts and explore public-private partnerships,” he said.
Among Ntuli’s notable achievements in his first 100 days in office, according to Hlabisa:
TimesLIVE
