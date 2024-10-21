Politics

More than R50m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months

EFF concerned about 'excessive' amount, parliament hears

21 October 2024 - 16:11
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber. Stock photo.
Image: R LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

The EFF has raised concerns about the R52.8m spent on deporting illegal immigrants between April and August.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, in a recent Q&A session in parliament, said 19,750 undocumented immigrants were sent back to their countries of origin, costing the government R52,817,656. This represents an increase from the 10,808 deportations in 2022/23.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale raised concerns about the amount, suggesting the funds could have been better used to strengthen border management and prevent unauthorised entries of foreigners.

“The department is spending excessive amounts of money on the deporting of illegal immigrants in just a few months. If we were to look at it over a period of five years, I'm convinced we would've spent a billion or more,” Mogale told TimesLIVE.

“That is money that could be used for other things. We have a border management agency which is grossly underfunded. If the border management agency is underfunded, then you'll experience an influx of undocumented people coming into the country.”

95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp to be deported on Sunday

The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.
News
2 months ago

Mogale argued documenting immigrants would be a more practical approach rather than spending heavily on deportations.

“These people are here already, and now we have to spend millions to get rid of them. The EFF's solution is to document these people because they are already here. In that way we'll be able to identify those who are undesirable, those who may have criminal records, fugitives of justice, and those who ran away from their countries of origin because of criminal activities. We'll be able to keep those kinds of things through that process.”

The top five countries of origin for deported individuals in 2022/23 were Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In August, 95 Libyans were deported after being arrested in White River, Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

