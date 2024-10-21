Politics

POLL | Did the news about the arrest of former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda surprise you?

21 October 2024 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda found himself on the wrong side of the law.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Though controversy is often synonymous with local politicians, many South Africans were shocked to hear about the arrest of former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda, 39, who is MMC for community development, was arrested at the weekend in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam he ran in Soweto in 2011.

According to the warrant of arrest, which the Sunday Times has seen, Gwamanda was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police. 

Gwamanda is alleged to have conned unsuspecting Soweto residents in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance. 

A Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation last year revealed Gwamanda, who is an Al Jama-ah councillor, operated the illegal business in 2012 and disappeared when his clients came looking for their money.

The victim, who opened the case against Gwamanda in January, told the police she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda’s company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, which was based in Soweto.

TimesLIVE

