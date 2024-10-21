“The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the city to ensure it does not impact on service delivery. I wish to confirm that as a first step I am meeting Gwamanda tomorrow [Tuesday] to receive his counsel and official report,” Morero said.
‘The situation meets the step-aside rule’: Joburg mayor Morero to meet Gwamanda
Image: Freddy Mavunda
City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is set to meet his predecessor Kabelo Gwamanda amid calls for the MMC for community development's removal after his arrest at the weekend in connection with alleged funeral policy fraud.
Gwamanda was arrested on Friday facing charges of fraud linked to a funeral policy business he ran in Soweto before his political career. He was released on bail. Sunday Times reported last year that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) had opened an investigation into the allegations.
Morero said the criminal investigation against Gwamanda “meets the minimum requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in”.
The rule is a resolution taken by the ANC for its officials who are charged with corruption and other serious crimes to voluntarily step aside or face suspension.
Though Gwamanda is not an ANC member, his party Al Jama-ah is part of the government of national unity (GNU).
'Do the right thing': ActionSA wants Gwamanda removed as MMC
“The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the city to ensure it does not impact on service delivery. I wish to confirm that as a first step I am meeting Gwamanda tomorrow [Tuesday] to receive his counsel and official report,” Morero said.
“Consequently, as a deployee of the ANC in political office, we are guided by the ANC’s position on similar matters and cannot and do not expect any less from our partners in government.
“We can confirm the situation meets the minimum requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in.
“As we deal with this matter with the urgency it requires, we will make use of the authority vested in us in office, including as provided for in the code of conduct for councillors, to execute our responsibilities faithfully and without favour.”
Al Jama-ah pinned the criminal investigation on the DA, alleging Gwamanda's name was unfairly tarnished.
“During 2023 after the ousting of the DA in Johannesburg, Al Jama-ah presented a mayoral candidate. On the election of Gwamanda as executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, the DA in the form of its leader at the time, Dr Mpho Phalatse, pursued a case of fraud and corruption against the mayor," a party statement read.
Gwamanda's party confirms his arrest, questions timing
“The allegation was that he had a business that had scammed a community of monies more than 10 years prior to his involvement in politics. The malice was not only aimed at reputational damage but this became the onus of an attempt to remove him from office a day after his appointment."
It said Gwamanda on Friday presented himself at the Protea North police station.
“The MMC was subsequently charged with fraud. He had on the same day appeared [in court] and is released on bail pending further investigation.
“Though the political party would like to observe and respect the sub-judice nature of the matter, we reaffirm our respect for the rule of law and judicial processes as demonstrated by MMC Gwamanda.”
The DA's Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku welcomed the criminal investigation into the allegedly fraudulent funeral policy scheme and said the legal process should be allowed to run its course without any interference.
